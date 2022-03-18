Social Reactions: NFL, Raider Nation erupts at Davante Adams trade

Have always made it well known how much I respect @derekcarrqb. He knows it too. For him to now be teamed up with his guy @tae15adams is the sweet spot in team building. Damn that’s going to be fun to watch. #relationships
The browser you are using is no longer supported on this site. It is highly recommended that you use the latest versions of a supported browser in order to receive an optimal viewing experience. The following browsers are supported: Chrome, Edge (v80 and later), Firefox and Safari.