Not a better success story in sports than @CrosbyMaxx. His journey is inspiring in every single way imaginable. All earned. Every single dollar. Nothing given. I respect that more than anything and could not be happier for the young man and his family. ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ๐Ÿ‘๐Ÿพ