Speed Kills: Inside the long legacy Henry Ruggs III joins

In 1980, the Raiders added running back Kenny King, who, by all accounts, added an element of speed the Raiders had been missing. King recorded the longest run in the NFL that year, 89 yards against the San Diego Chargers. Not to mention, King helped the Raiders win two Super Bowls.

In 1986, Auburn running back Bo Jackson ran what has to be considered the fastest pre-Draft 40-yard dash in NFL history. Jackson ran a 4.13 at what would be termed a region combine in today's parlance. The Raiders selected the multi-sport star in the 7th round of the 1987 NFL Draft after Jackson declined to play for Tampa Bay. Soon after, the Raiders added Hall of Famer James Lofton, a track star in the long jump and 200m at Stanford. During his two years with the Raiders, he averaged 20.7 yards per catch. And he wasn't the only track star — speedster and would-be Olympian Willie Gault played for the Raiders for five years and averaged 20 yards per catch.

The Raiders drafted Notre Dame wide receiver and Heisman Trophy winner Tim Brown in 1988.

Brown was clocked at 4.39 in the 40-yard dash. He went on to become the leading receiver in Raiders history. His storied Hall of Fame career has been well-documented.

A few other notable speedsters since 1990:

Olympian and track star Sam Graddy

Alexander Wright, a two-time winner of the NFL's Fastest Man competition

Olympic sprinter and wide receiver James Jett.

Defensive back James Trapp, an alternate on the 1992 U.S. Olympic team

And this says nothing about the recent Raiders that have clocked sub-4.4 40s at the combine. That elite fraternity includes Carlos Francis, Fabian Washington, Stanford Routt, Michael Huff, Tyvon Branch, Darren McFadden, Louis Murphy, Darrius Heyward-Bey... The list goes on.