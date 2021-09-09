The Sphinx at Luxor rocks an eyepatch to celebrate the Raiders ahead of Week 1

Another year, another Las Vegas landmark taken over by the Silver and Black.
To celebrate the start of the NFL season and the Raiders' upcoming Monday Night Football game, the Luxor Hotel & Casino — a MGM Resorts destination — Raider-ized their famous Sphinx with an eyepatch.
The message to tourists from all across the world is clear: You're in Raider Nation now.
It's not the first time a Vegas landmark has gotten in on the football fun.
Exactly 365 days ago Friday, New York, New York's famous Lady Liberty donned the Silver and Black and turned heads all over the Las Vegas Strip.