What They're Saying: Eagles comment on Henry Ruggs III's 'blazing speed'

"He's always had a very good special teams unit and he's doing a phenomenal job this year with their special teams unit and they have a good assistant in [assistant special teams coach] Byron [Storer] out there. It's always nice seeing peers that have put in so much time get an opportunity to be a head coach. I think if you asked most people when they get in this profession, what's their end goal, that would be a head coach at any level, whether it's high school, college or in the NFL, so it's awesome to see Rich get that opportunity." – Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay