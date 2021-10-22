What They're Saying: Eagles comment on Henry Ruggs III's 'blazing speed'

Oct 22, 2021 at 12:29 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

PHIsaying_thumb_102221

Here's what Philadelphia Eagles' coaches and players said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 7 matchup.

On WR Henry Ruggs III:

"Ruggs can stretch the field out. Big time player." – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay

"Ruggs is one of the faster guys in the NFL, blazing speed." – Eagles cornerback Steven Nelson

"That's my brother from another mother. This is what we dreamed of, being able to play against each other in the NFL." – Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith

On QB Derek Carr:

"He's throwing the ball well. He's putting it in great placements for his receivers to make plays. He's not making any incorrect decisions. He's playing smart and he's not turning the ball over." – Eagles safety Rodney McLeod

"He's been playing a long time. Years under his belt, knows the game in and out. … He just goes out there and plays ball, man. Competitive, makes smart decisions and leads the team the right way." – Eagles cornerback Darius Slay

On Interim Head Coach Rich Bisaccia:

"He's always had a very good special teams unit and he's doing a phenomenal job this year with their special teams unit and they have a good assistant in [assistant special teams coach] Byron [Storer] out there. It's always nice seeing peers that have put in so much time get an opportunity to be a head coach. I think if you asked most people when they get in this profession, what's their end goal, that would be a head coach at any level, whether it's high school, college or in the NFL, so it's awesome to see Rich get that opportunity." – Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay

On defensive coordinator Gus Bradley:

"I got to work with Gus for a year – awesome football coach, awesome person. Very influential in my coaching development in a lot of different ways. I've got a lot of respect for him" – Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni

The Silver and Black hit the practice field as they prepare for their Week 7 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders during practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.
