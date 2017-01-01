Oakland Raiders Defensive End Khalil Mack Appears On SportsCenter

Defensive end Khalil Mack

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack has been on the receiving end of some high praise since entering the league in 2014, and deservedly so. In his three years in the NFL, Mack has already compiled an impressive list of accolades, ranging from a Defensive Player of the Year title, to two Pro Bowl, and First-Team All-Pro appearances.

No. 52 is just getting started, and is eager to enter his fourth season with the Silver and Black. The Raiders have some high expectations this season; and Thursday afternoon Mack appeared on “SportsCenter” to talk with hosts Jemele Hill and Michael Smith about the team. He also spoke about the addition of running back Marshawn Lynch and the importance of Organized Team Activities [OTAs].

Take a look at his segment, here.