Raiders.com | Las Vegas Raiders Official Team Website
Las Vegas Raiders 2-0
San Francisco 49ers 1-1
Cliff Branch selected as Senior Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022
Raider Nation rejoices as Cliff Branch is named Senior Finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class
Alex Leatherwood's actions have always spoken louder than his words
The 2021 'Once a Raider, Always a Raider' podcast starts September 10
2021 Schedule
Preseason Week 3
at 49ERS
Sun, 8/29 • 1:00 PM PT
LEVI'S STADIUM
Week 1
vs. RAVENS
Mon, 9/13 • 5:15 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Week 2
at STEELERS
Sun, 9/19 • 10:00 AM PT
HEINZ FIELD
Week 3
vs. DOLPHINS
Sun, 9/26 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Week 4
at CHARGERS
Mon, 10/04 • 5:15 PM PT
SOFI STADIUM
Week 5
vs. BEARS
Sun, 10/10 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Week 6
at BRONCOS
Sun, 10/17 • 1:25 PM PT
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH
Week 7
vs. EAGLES
Sun, 10/24 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Week 8
BYE
Week 9
at GIANTS
Sun, 11/7 • 10:00 AM PT
METLIFE STADIUM
Week 10
vs. CHIEFS
Sun, 11/14 • 5:20 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Week 11
vs. BENGALS
Sun, 11/21 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Week 12
at COWBOYS
Thu, 11/25 • 1:30 PM PT
AT&T STADIUM
Week 13
vs. WASHINGTON
Sun, 12/5 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Week 14
at CHIEFS
Sun, 12/12 • 10:00 AM PT
GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM
Week 15
at BROWNS
TBD | DEC. 18 OR 19
FIRSTENERGY STADIUM
Week 16
vs. BRONCOS
Sun, 12/26 • 1:25 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Week 17
at COLTS
Sun, 1/2 • 10:00 AM PT
LUCAS OIL STADIUM
Week 18
vs. CHARGERS
Sun, 1/9 • 1:25 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Preseason Week 1
vs. SEAHAWKS
W 20 - 7
ALLEGIANT STADIUM
Preseason Week 2
at RAMS
W 17 - 16
SOFI STADIUM
Featured Photo Galleries
Featured Podcasts
Most Recent
Depth at LB being tested, questions heading into the preseason finale and predictions for the final 53
Aug 24, 2021
Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick discuss the depth on the Raiders' roster, rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs, quarterback Nathan Peterman's 2021 preseason and more.
Darren Waller clocks in at No. 35 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players List
Aug 22, 2021
The tight end leapt up 64 spots from his 2020 ranking on the NFL Network's annual list.
'Hey, Madden': Long snapper Trent Sieg campaigns for higher rating after athletic snag
Aug 22, 2021
Sieg took to social media following the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams to poke some fun at his Madden 22 overall rating.
Nate Hobbs shows out in Los Angeles, earns game ball from Coach Gruden
Aug 21, 2021
The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seemed to be all over the field in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams — and his impact was definitely felt.
Quick Hits: The best quotes from Coach Gruden, Nate Hobbs and more after LA win
Aug 21, 2021
Catch up on highlights from the media sessions that followed Saturday's victory over the Rams.
Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles
Aug 21, 2021
The Silver and Black leave Los Angeles with 17-16 victory over the Rams.
Two-Minute Drill: Nate Hobbs playing pivotal role for Raiders defense
Aug 21, 2021
Notable observations from the first half of the Silver and Black's second preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
En Corto: Raiders Sobreviven en Los Angeles
Aug 21, 2021
El Plata y Negro sale de Los Angeles con victoria de 17-16 sobre los Rams.
Jason Campbell shares the story of the time Al Davis called him in the middle of a game
Aug 20, 2021
The former Raiders QB has an unforgettable memory of the iconic owner, and we've got the footage to back him up.
Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway
Aug 20, 2021
The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams.
Raiders at Rams: How to watch the Silver and Black at SoFi Stadium
Aug 20, 2021
The Las Vegas Raiders take the field to face off against the Los Angeles Rams after two joint practices together.
Training Camp Notebook 8/19: Raiders offense looks more aggressive Day 2 of joint practice with Rams
Aug 19, 2021
The Silver and Black's offense is continuing to trend upward going into Saturday's preseason game in Los Angeles.
Social Reactions: The Raiders are locked in for preseason game vs. Rams
Aug 19, 2021
The competitive juices continued to flow Thursday between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams.
Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Hunter Renfrow shines bright in joint practice with the Rams
Aug 18, 2021
Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down the best of what he saw during the Silver and Black's Wednesday's engagement with Los Angeles.
Quick Hits: Derek Carr, the Raiders brought 'a gameday mentality' into joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams
Aug 18, 2021
Quarterback Derek Carr is enjoying the chance to compete at a high level against the Rams.
'Raider Nation, Welcome Home' — Allegiant Stadium opens to Silver and Black fans
Aug 18, 2021
Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis led a VVIP list of invitees to share in the momentous ribbon-cutting event prior to leading the Raider Nation into this Las Vegas palace.
Rookie Training Camp Diary: Tre'von Moehrig
Aug 18, 2021
The second-round pick out of TCU details what it was like to take the field for the first time in the Raiders' preseason game against the Seahawks.
What They Said: Celebs, fans react to experiencing Allegiant Stadium for first time during preseason game vs. Seahawks
Aug 17, 2021
Hear what fans, celebrities and VIP guests had to say about the Raiders' new home.
