PRESEASON WEEK 3 • SUN 08/29 • 1:00 PM PDT

Las Vegas Raiders 2-0

2-0

San Francisco 49ers 1-1

1-1
FOX5 Las Vegas
KOMP 92.3FM | Raider Nation Radio 920AM
The former Raiders wide receiver joins NFL Head Coach Dick Vermeil as a finalist voted on by the Hall of Fame Selectors.

Cliff Branch selected as Senior Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

The former Raiders wide receiver joins NFL Head Coach Dick Vermeil as a finalist voted on by the Hall of Fame Selectors.
Many got on social media to pay respects to Branch after he was finally named a Senior Finalist.

Raider Nation rejoices as Cliff Branch is named Senior Finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Many got on social media to pay respects to Branch after he was finally named a Senior Finalist.
If there's one thing Charlie Ward and Nick Saban both noticed about coaching the Raiders' 2021 first-round pick — Leatherwood is a true leader.

Alex Leatherwood's actions have always spoken louder than his words

If there's one thing Charlie Ward and Nick Saban both noticed about coaching the Raiders' 2021 first-round pick — Leatherwood is a true leader.
With two members of the Silver and Black included in this year's Hall of Fame class, now is the perfect time to tell more of their stories, with the help of the people who know them the best.

The 2021 'Once a Raider, Always a Raider' podcast starts September 10

With two members of the Silver and Black included in this year’s Hall of Fame class, now is the perfect time to tell more of their stories, with the help of the people who know them the best.

2021 Schedule

Preseason Week 3

at 49ERS
Sun, 8/29 • 1:00 PM PT
LEVI'S STADIUM

Week 1

vs. RAVENS
Mon, 9/13 • 5:15 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Week 2

at STEELERS
Sun, 9/19 • 10:00 AM PT
HEINZ FIELD

Week 3

vs. DOLPHINS
Sun, 9/26 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Week 4

at CHARGERS
Mon, 10/04 • 5:15 PM PT
SOFI STADIUM

Week 5

vs. BEARS
Sun, 10/10 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Week 6

at BRONCOS
Sun, 10/17 • 1:25 PM PT
EMPOWER FIELD AT MILE HIGH

Week 7

vs. EAGLES
Sun, 10/24 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Week 8

BYE

Week 9

at GIANTS
Sun, 11/7 • 10:00 AM PT
METLIFE STADIUM

Week 10

vs. CHIEFS
Sun, 11/14 • 5:20 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Week 11

vs. BENGALS
Sun, 11/21 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Week 12

at COWBOYS
Thu, 11/25 • 1:30 PM PT
AT&T STADIUM

Week 13

vs. WASHINGTON
Sun, 12/5 • 1:05 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Week 14

at CHIEFS
Sun, 12/12 • 10:00 AM PT
GEHA FIELD AT ARROWHEAD STADIUM

Week 15

at BROWNS
TBD | DEC. 18 OR 19
FIRSTENERGY STADIUM

Week 16

vs. BRONCOS
Sun, 12/26 • 1:25 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Week 17

at COLTS
Sun, 1/2 • 10:00 AM PT
LUCAS OIL STADIUM

Week 18

vs. CHARGERS
Sun, 1/9 • 1:25 PM PT
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Preseason Week 1

vs. SEAHAWKS
W 20 - 7
ALLEGIANT STADIUM

Preseason Week 2

at RAMS
W 17 - 16
SOFI STADIUM

2021 Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Program

Featured Videos

video

Richie Incognito mic'd up at 2021 Training Camp: 'You're not deciphering The Da Vinci Code'

Aug 24, 2021

Go on the field with guard Richie Incognito as he is mic'd up during 2021 Training Camp.
video

Trey Ragas mic'd up vs. Los Angeles Rams | Preseason Week 2

Aug 23, 2021

Go on the field with running back Trey Ragas as he was mic'd up during the preseason Week 2 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.
video

'Top 100 Players of 2021': TE Darren Waller | No. 35

Aug 22, 2021

Tight end Darren Waller has been voted as the No. 35 player in the NFL on the "Top 100 Players of 2021" rankings.
video

Coach Gruden Postgame Presser - 8.21.21

Aug 21, 2021

Head Coach Jon Gruden addresses the media following the preseason Week 2 victory against the Los Angeles Rams.
Featured Photo Galleries

gallery

Silver and Black and White: Preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' preseason Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Rams - Preseason Week 2

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 2 preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Pregame sights from preseason Week 2 vs. Rams

Head inside SoFi Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 2 preseason matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.
gallery

Joint Training Camp Practice With Los Angeles Rams: 8.19.21

The Las Vegas Raiders took the field at California Lutheran University for their last joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.
Premium-Main-Lanai-2560x1440

Allegiant Stadium Tours

Go behind the scenes of our world-class stadium like never before.

RAI_DownloadApp_2560x1440

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

ri-promo-070219

The Raider Image

Get all of your Raiders gear at the official team store, The Raider Image.

Featured Podcasts

Most Recent

audio

Depth at LB being tested, questions heading into the preseason finale and predictions for the final 53

Aug 24, 2021

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and KSNV News 3 Las Vegas' Jesse Merrick discuss the depth on the Raiders' roster, rookie cornerback Nate Hobbs, quarterback Nathan Peterman's 2021 preseason and more.
news

Raider Nation rejoices as Cliff Branch is named Senior Finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Aug 24, 2021

Many got on social media to pay respects to Branch after he was finally named a Senior Finalist.
news

Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit before preseason finale

Aug 24, 2021

The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit on their active roster.
news

Cliff Branch selected as Senior Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

Aug 24, 2021

The former Raiders wide receiver joins NFL Head Coach Dick Vermeil as a finalist voted on by the Hall of Fame Selectors.
video

Richie Incognito mic'd up at 2021 Training Camp: 'You're not deciphering The Da Vinci Code'

Aug 24, 2021

Go on the field with guard Richie Incognito as he is mic'd up during 2021 Training Camp.
gallery

Football Spotlight: Bishop Gorman High School

Aug 24, 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders partnered with Intermountain Healthcare to visit Bishop Gorman High School and spotlight their 2021 football season.
news

Darren Waller clocks in at No. 35 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players List

Aug 22, 2021

The tight end leapt up 64 spots from his 2020 ranking on the NFL Network's annual list.
news

'Hey, Madden': Long snapper Trent Sieg campaigns for higher rating after athletic snag

Aug 22, 2021

Sieg took to social media following the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams to poke some fun at his Madden 22 overall rating.
news

Nate Hobbs shows out in Los Angeles, earns game ball from Coach Gruden

Aug 21, 2021

The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seemed to be all over the field in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams — and his impact was definitely felt.
news

Quick Hits: The best quotes from Coach Gruden, Nate Hobbs and more after LA win

Aug 21, 2021

Catch up on highlights from the media sessions that followed Saturday's victory over the Rams.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders survive preseason thriller in Los Angeles

Aug 21, 2021

The Silver and Black leave Los Angeles with 17-16 victory over the Rams.
news

Two-Minute Drill: Nate Hobbs playing pivotal role for Raiders defense

Aug 21, 2021

Notable observations from the first half of the Silver and Black's second preseason game vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
news

En Corto: Raiders Sobreviven en Los Angeles

Aug 21, 2021

El Plata y Negro sale de Los Angeles con victoria de 17-16 sobre los Rams.
news

Jason Campbell shares the story of the time Al Davis called him in the middle of a game

Aug 20, 2021

The former Raiders QB has an unforgettable memory of the iconic owner, and we've got the footage to back him up.
news

Raiders team up with Intermountain Healthcare for helmet giveaway

Aug 20, 2021

The Raiders this week collaborated with Intermountain Healthcare to donate helmets to members of the Canyon Springs and Valley High School football teams. 
news

Raiders at Rams: How to watch the Silver and Black at SoFi Stadium

Aug 20, 2021

The Las Vegas Raiders take the field to face off against the Los Angeles Rams after two joint practices together. 
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/19: Raiders offense looks more aggressive Day 2 of joint practice with Rams

Aug 19, 2021

The Silver and Black's offense is continuing to trend upward going into Saturday's preseason game in Los Angeles.
news

Social Reactions: The Raiders are locked in for preseason game vs. Rams

Aug 19, 2021

The competitive juices continued to flow Thursday between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Rams.
news

Training Camp Notebook 8/18: Hunter Renfrow shines bright in joint practice with the Rams

Aug 18, 2021

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down the best of what he saw during the Silver and Black's Wednesday's engagement with Los Angeles.
news

Quick Hits: Derek Carr, the Raiders brought 'a gameday mentality' into joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams

Aug 18, 2021

Quarterback Derek Carr is enjoying the chance to compete at a high level against the Rams.
news

'Raider Nation, Welcome Home' — Allegiant Stadium opens to Silver and Black fans

Aug 18, 2021

Las Vegas Raiders Owner Mark Davis led a VVIP list of invitees to share in the momentous ribbon-cutting event prior to leading the Raider Nation into this Las Vegas palace.
news

Rookie Training Camp Diary: Tre'von Moehrig

Aug 18, 2021

The second-round pick out of TCU details what it was like to take the field for the first time in the Raiders' preseason game against the Seahawks.
news

What They Said: Celebs, fans react to experiencing Allegiant Stadium for first time during preseason game vs. Seahawks

Aug 17, 2021

Hear what fans, celebrities and VIP guests had to say about the Raiders' new home.
news

Raiders sign LB Te'von Coney

Aug 17, 2021

Coney originally joined the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in 2019.
Latest News

Raider Nation rejoices as Cliff Branch is named Senior Finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

Many got on social media to pay respects to Branch after he was finally named a Senior Finalist.
Raiders trim roster to 80-player limit before preseason finale

The transactions bring the Raiders to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit on their active roster.
Cliff Branch selected as Senior Finalist for Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2022

The former Raiders wide receiver joins NFL Head Coach Dick Vermeil as a finalist voted on by the Hall of Fame Selectors.
Alex Leatherwood's actions have always spoken louder than his words

If there's one thing Charlie Ward and Nick Saban both noticed about coaching the Raiders' 2021 first-round pick — Leatherwood is a true leader.
Raiders re-sign T Devery Hamilton, release CB Rasul Douglas

Hamilton originally signed with the Silver and Black as an undrafted free agent in May.
The 2021 'Once a Raider, Always a Raider' podcast starts September 10

With two members of the Silver and Black included in this year’s Hall of Fame class, now is the perfect time to tell more of their stories, with the help of the people who know them the best.
Darren Waller clocks in at No. 35 on NFL Network's Top 100 Players List

The tight end leapt up 64 spots from his 2020 ranking on the NFL Network's annual list.
'Hey, Madden': Long snapper Trent Sieg campaigns for higher rating after athletic snag

Sieg took to social media following the preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams to poke some fun at his Madden 22 overall rating.
Nate Hobbs shows out in Los Angeles, earns game ball from Coach Gruden

The rookie cornerback out of Illinois seemed to be all over the field in the Raiders' 17-16 win over the Los Angeles Rams — and his impact was definitely felt.
Quick Hits: The best quotes from Coach Gruden, Nate Hobbs and more after LA win

Catch up on highlights from the media sessions that followed Saturday's victory over the Rams.
