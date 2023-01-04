Raiders.com | Las Vegas Raiders Official Team Website

WEEK 18 • SAT 01/07 • 1:30 PM PST

Kansas City Chiefs 13-3

Las Vegas Raiders 6-10

Albert Lewis named finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Versus: Maxx Crosby against Patrick Mahomes will once again be must-see television

'He's a guy that everybody loves': DJ Turner lends support to former teammate and Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Raiders-Chiefs Week 18 Injury Report

Jarrett Stidham on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, prep for Week 18 vs. Chiefs

Jan 04, 2023

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham discusses the Week 18 rematch against the Kansas City Chiefs and reflects on his first game as a starter.

Davante Adams on Bills safety Damar Hamlin: 'We're just all really praying for him'

Jan 04, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams discusses quarterback Jarrett Stidham's performance against the 49ers, running back Josh Jacobs and more.

DJ Turner on Bills safety Damar Hamlin: 'One of those people who everybody wants to be around'

Jan 04, 2023

Wide receiver DJ Turner discusses Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Nate Hobbs on Bills safety Damar Hamlin: 'My heart just goes out to him, his family'

Jan 04, 2023

Cornerback Nate Hobbs on preparing for the regular-season finale against the Chiefs, Bills safety Damar Hamlin and more.

Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week: Will Brownell

Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko and linebacker Luke Masterson visited with the Mater Academy East flag football team as they presented coach Will Brownell with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week Award and Jasmine W. as the Most Outstanding Performer.

Sights of the Game: Raiderettes vs. 49ers

Take an exclusive look at Football's Fabulous Females during the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium.

Silver and Black and White: Week 17 vs. 49ers

View director of photography Michael Clemens' top picks of black and white photos from the Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium

177 Feet Up: The best 40 photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. 49ers

View team photographer Matt Aguirre's best photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders' Week 17 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Allegiant Stadium Tours

Go behind the scenes of our world-class stadium like never before.

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App

Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.

The Raider Image

Get all of your Raiders gear at the official team store, The Raider Image.

Albert Lewis named finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Versus: Maxx Crosby against Patrick Mahomes will once again be must-see television

'He's a guy that everybody loves': DJ Turner lends support to former teammate and Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Las Vegas Raiders partner with Make-A-Wish to assist in fulfilling wishes

Raiders-Chiefs Week 18 Injury Report

Jan 04, 2023

Jarrett Stidham on Bills safety Damar Hamlin, prep for Week 18 vs. Chiefs

Jan 04, 2023

Davante Adams on Bills safety Damar Hamlin: 'We're just all really praying for him'

Jan 04, 2023

DJ Turner on Bills safety Damar Hamlin: 'One of those people who everybody wants to be around'

Jan 04, 2023

Nate Hobbs on Bills safety Damar Hamlin: 'My heart just goes out to him, his family'

Jan 04, 2023

Amik Robertson talks season finale vs. Chiefs, Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Jan 04, 2023

Cornerback Amik Robertson discusses his performance against the 49ers, building confidence, the rematch against the Chiefs and more.

Raiders-Chiefs Week 18 matchup set for Saturday, January 7

Jan 01, 2023

The AFC West rivals finish out the regular season in Allegiant Stadium with kickoff slated for 1:30 p.m. PT.

Jarrett Stidham, Davante Adams' historic efforts recognized amid Week 17 loss

Jan 01, 2023

Despite falling in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers, the Raiders can still hold their heads up high.

Raiders dan guerra ante 49ers

Jan 01, 2023

Las Vegas vende cara la derrota frente a San Francisco en debut de Jarrett Stidham como titular.

Quick Snap: Raiders fall in overtime thriller after 49ers kick game-winning field goal

Jan 01, 2023

A commendable showing by the Silver and Black ultimately turned into a 37-34 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.

Davante Adams passes Tim Brown to become franchise single-season receiving yard leader

Jan 01, 2023

In No. 17's first season in the Silver and Black, he's set a new milestone in franchise history.

Halftime Report: Jarrett Stidham getting loose in his first NFL start

Jan 01, 2023

The Raiders head into halftime with a 17-14 lead over the 49ers.

Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Inactives vs. San Francisco 49ers

Jan 01, 2023

Before the Raiders take the field for Week 17, view the inactive players for today's game.

How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers

Jan 01, 2023

The Silver and Black host the 49ers for a New Year's Day clash in Allegiant Stadium.

Raiders sign QB Chase Garbers to active roster

Dec 31, 2022

Additionally, the Raiders have elevated T Sebastian Gutierrez and CB Ike Brown from the practice squad for Sunday's game.

Luke Masterson, Darien Butler helping each other grow through their rookie seasons

Dec 30, 2022

The two undrafted rookie linebackers have endured a lot this season, make the most of their reps as next men up.

Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 17 vs. 49ers

Dec 30, 2022

NFL analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down strategies and standouts to watch for on the opposing side in Week 17.

Raiders-49ers Week 17 Injury Report: Zamir White, Jackson Barton questionable

Dec 30, 2022

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Pick Six: Jarrett Stidham enters first NFL start 'confident' in his abilities

Dec 30, 2022

Both teams' quarterbacks and defenses highlight the top storylines in the Raiders-49ers Week 17 battle.

What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby

Dec 30, 2022

Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.

CC Sabathia to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday

Dec 30, 2022

Sabathia, a Major League Baseball great, has been a longtime fixture at Raiders home games in Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Expert Game Picks: Raiders host 49ers for Week 17 match

Dec 30, 2022

Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.

Raiders Mailbag: What adjustments need to be made to compete with the 49ers?

Dec 29, 2022

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions on the team moving into Week 17.

Raiders mourn the passing of Cotton Davidson

Dec 29, 2022

The thoughts and prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Davidson family at this time.

Legacy Bricks at Allegiant Stadium

Showcase your Raiders loyalty by sharing your memories, engraved and displayed, at the home of one of the NFL's most storied franchises. Purchase your Raiders Foundation Legacy Brick by November 30 for rushed holiday delivery!

Raider Nation Radio 920AM

Raider Nation Radio 920AM is the Silver and Black's sports-talk station for daily Raiders content year-round.

Raiders Fit

The Las Vegas Raiders are committed to promoting the health and wellness of our fans across Raider Nation. Watch workout videos from Raiders players and Raiderettes, learn how to cook with Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine, purchase Raiders workout gear and more.

Albert Lewis named finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Versus: Maxx Crosby against Patrick Mahomes will once again be must-see television

'He's a guy that everybody loves': DJ Turner lends support to former teammate and Bills safety Damar Hamlin

Las Vegas Raiders partner with Make-A-Wish to assist in fulfilling wishes

Raiders-Chiefs Week 18 Injury Report

Statement from Raiders Owner Mark Davis

GamePreview_v2thumb_010323

The Silver and Black's season finale sees them take on a familiar foe at home in Allegiant Stadium.
Three-and-out: Bucky Brooks' observations from Raiders' Week 17 loss

The 2022 season has not unfolded as the Raiders expected, but there are plenty of lessons to be learned from the losses this year, writes Brooks.
Quick Hits: Josh McDaniels summarizes what went right and wrong against the 49ers

McDaniels, Raiders looking to put it all together in season finale Saturday against the Chiefs.
Jarrett Stidham nominated for Week 17 FedEx Air Player of the Week

No. 3 threw for 365 yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL start.
