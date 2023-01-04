Raiders.com | Las Vegas Raiders Official Team Website
Kansas City Chiefs 13-3
Las Vegas Raiders 6-10
Albert Lewis named finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Versus: Maxx Crosby against Patrick Mahomes will once again be must-see television
'He's a guy that everybody loves': DJ Turner lends support to former teammate and Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Raiders-Chiefs Week 18 Injury Report
2022 Home Opponents
Featured Videos
Las Vegas Raiders YouTube
Subscribe to our official YouTube account for full game recaps, behind-the-scenes videos and exclusive long-form team content.
Featured Photo Galleries
Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week: Will Brownell
Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko and linebacker Luke Masterson visited with the Mater Academy East flag football team as they presented coach Will Brownell with the Tom Flores High School Coach of the Week Award and Jasmine W. as the Most Outstanding Performer.
Featured Podcasts
Most Recent
Albert Lewis named finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Versus: Maxx Crosby against Patrick Mahomes will once again be must-see television
'He's a guy that everybody loves': DJ Turner lends support to former teammate and Bills safety Damar Hamlin
Raiders-Chiefs Week 18 matchup set for Saturday, January 7
Jan 01, 2023
The AFC West rivals finish out the regular season in Allegiant Stadium with kickoff slated for 1:30 p.m. PT.
Jarrett Stidham, Davante Adams' historic efforts recognized amid Week 17 loss
Jan 01, 2023
Despite falling in overtime to the San Francisco 49ers, the Raiders can still hold their heads up high.
Raiders dan guerra ante 49ers
Jan 01, 2023
Las Vegas vende cara la derrota frente a San Francisco en debut de Jarrett Stidham como titular.
Quick Snap: Raiders fall in overtime thriller after 49ers kick game-winning field goal
Jan 01, 2023
A commendable showing by the Silver and Black ultimately turned into a 37-34 defeat to the San Francisco 49ers.
Davante Adams passes Tim Brown to become franchise single-season receiving yard leader
Jan 01, 2023
In No. 17's first season in the Silver and Black, he's set a new milestone in franchise history.
Halftime Report: Jarrett Stidham getting loose in his first NFL start
Jan 01, 2023
The Raiders head into halftime with a 17-14 lead over the 49ers.
Las Vegas Raiders Week 17 Inactives vs. San Francisco 49ers
Jan 01, 2023
Before the Raiders take the field for Week 17, view the inactive players for today's game.
How to watch, listen and livestream Raiders vs. 49ers
Jan 01, 2023
The Silver and Black host the 49ers for a New Year's Day clash in Allegiant Stadium.
Raiders sign QB Chase Garbers to active roster
Dec 31, 2022
Additionally, the Raiders have elevated T Sebastian Gutierrez and CB Ike Brown from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
Luke Masterson, Darien Butler helping each other grow through their rookie seasons
Dec 30, 2022
The two undrafted rookie linebackers have endured a lot this season, make the most of their reps as next men up.
Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 17 vs. 49ers
Dec 30, 2022
NFL analyst and Raiders.com contributor Bucky Brooks breaks down strategies and standouts to watch for on the opposing side in Week 17.
Raiders-49ers Week 17 Injury Report: Zamir White, Jackson Barton questionable
Dec 30, 2022
Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the San Francisco 49ers.
Pick Six: Jarrett Stidham enters first NFL start 'confident' in his abilities
Dec 30, 2022
Both teams' quarterbacks and defenses highlight the top storylines in the Raiders-49ers Week 17 battle.
What They're Saying: 49ers preparing for 'one of the best players we've faced all year' in Maxx Crosby
Dec 30, 2022
Take a look at what San Francisco 49ers' players and coaches said about the Las Vegas Raiders ahead of the Week 17 matchup.
CC Sabathia to light the Al Davis Memorial Torch on Sunday
Dec 30, 2022
Sabathia, a Major League Baseball great, has been a longtime fixture at Raiders home games in Oakland, Los Angeles and Las Vegas.
Expert Game Picks: Raiders host 49ers for Week 17 match
Dec 30, 2022
Take a look at who the experts are picking to win Sunday's game.
Raiders Mailbag: What adjustments need to be made to compete with the 49ers?
Dec 29, 2022
Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a couple of questions on the team moving into Week 17.
For Raider Nation
Legacy Bricks at Allegiant Stadium
Showcase your Raiders loyalty by sharing your memories, engraved and displayed, at the home of one of the NFL's most storied franchises. Purchase your Raiders Foundation Legacy Brick by November 30 for rushed holiday delivery!
Raider Nation Radio 920AM
Raider Nation Radio 920AM is the Silver and Black's sports-talk station for daily Raiders content year-round.