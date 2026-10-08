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Top quotes that demonstrate Al Davis' 'Commitment to Excellence'

Oct 08, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff

Al Davis always had a way with words.

He was often simplistic and poignant about what he wanted and how he needed to get it done. Some people see the world in black and white with a few areas of grey. Al Davis saw the world in Silver and Black.

Davis passed away on Oct. 8, 2011. As we remember his legacy, here are some of Davis' most memorable quotes from his lifetime.

"Just Win Baby!"
“Once a Raider, always a Raider.”
“The fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders organization is the will to win.”
“We would rather be feared than respected.”
“Pride and Poise."
“I had a dream that someday I would build the finest organization in professional sports.”
“They said you had to take what the defense gave you. No, we are going to take what we want.”
“The quarterback must go down, and he must go down hard.”
“We all know time never really stops for the great ones. It reaches out and wraps them in a cloak of immortality.”
“Aside from my will to win, my commitment to excellence, the fire that burns brightest in me is the great love and enthusiasm that I have and had for the game of football and for everyone and everything connected with it. I love the game; I love the league; I love my team."
THE GREATNESS OF THE RAIDERS IS IN ITS FUTURE.

Photos: Al Davis' game-changing legacy with the Raiders

View photos of Mr. Davis' legacy with the Silver and Black as Head Coach, Owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence.

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
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Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
2 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Curt Gunther/Gerry Images
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
3 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
4 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Howard Erker/Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
5 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
6 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

ROBERT KLEIN/Associated Press
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
7 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Roy Williams/Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
8 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
9 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
10 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
11 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
12 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
13 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
14 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Bay De Aragon/Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
15 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

David Graham/Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
16 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
17 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
18 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
19 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
20 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
21 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
22 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
23 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
24 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
25 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
26 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
27 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
28 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Kirby Lee/Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
29 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
30 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
31 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
32 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
33 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
34 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
35 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Las Vegas Raiders
Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.
36 / 36

Inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1992 as a team and league administrator, Al Davis helmed the Raiders to 29 winning seasons and 3 Super Bowl victories.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
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