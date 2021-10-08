Al Davis always had a way with words.
He was not the most complex man in the world who needed to overanalyze things. Very simplistic and poignant about what he wanted and how he needed to get it done. Some people see the world in black and white with a few areas of grey. Al Davis saw the world in Silver and Black.
To commemorate the remembrance of 10 years since his passing, here's 10 of his most memorable quotes from his lifetime.
"Just win, baby!"
“Once a Raider, always a Raider.”
“The fire that burns the brightest in the Raiders organization is the will to win.”
“We would rather be feared than respected.”
“You don’t adjust, you just dominate.”
“I had a dream that someday I would build the finest organization in professional sports.”
“They said you had to take what the defense gave you. No, we are going to take what we want.”
“The quarterback must go down, and he must go down hard.”
“We all know time never really stops for the great ones. It reaches out and wraps them in a cloak of immortality.”
“Aside from my will to win, my commitment to excellence, the fire that burns brightest in me is the great love and enthusiasm that I have and had for the game of football and for everyone and everything connected with it. I love the game; I love the league; I love my team."
