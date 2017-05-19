Raiders Round-Up: Rookies Hit The Field And Players Talk Basketball

Running back
Here’s what the Oakland Raiders have been up to on social media recently.
More Hoops Action:
With the Western Conference and Eastern Conference Finals in full swing, players from the Silver and Black have been showing their support for the Golden State Warriors.
We really might have both the Cavs and Warriors come into the finals undefeated—
Oni Omoile(@Oni_Omoile) May 18, 2017
Not only have the NBA Playoffs been a hot topic, but the NBA Draft Lottery took place Wednesday and it caught the attention of quarterback
@derekcarrqb @Lakers Not at all. Magic bringing us back bro— Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) May 17, 2017
Back on the Field:
After the conclusion of Rookie Mini-Camp, the rookies had some time away, but are now back with the rest of the team.
Working everyday crafting ☠️ pic.twitter.com/xs5sqgqftw— marquel lee (@DATS_KELLZOCHO) May 19, 2017
Rookie defensive tackle
ICYMI:
