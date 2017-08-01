Raiders Sign Harris, Woodson-Luster

Linebacker Xavier Woodson-Luster

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed S Erik Harris and LB Xavier Woodson-Luster, the club announced Tuesday.

Harris joins the Raiders after spending the 2016 season with the New Orleans Saints, seeing action in four games. Prior to signing with New Orleans, Harris played three seasons (2013-15) for the Canadian Football League’s Hamilton Tiger-Cats, totaling 79 tackles, three interceptions, three sacks and four fumble recoveries in 42 games. Harris was waived by the Saints on Sept. 1, 2017.

Woodson-Luster rejoins the Raiders after being waived by the club on Sept. 2. He originally signed with Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas State in May 2017 and spent training camp with the team. Woodson-Luster appeared in 47 games with 37 starts at Arkansas State, finishing his career as the school’s all-time leader with 293 tackles.