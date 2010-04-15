2010 Raiderette Finals Coverage Preview

The dance competition is a key compenent of Raiderette Finals. Photo by Tony Gonzales.



The 2010 Raiderette squad will be determined and announced this Sunday as Raiderette Auditions, presented by Bud Light, conclude with finals at the Hilton-Oakland Airport. Be sure to log on to Raiders.com throughout the day for complete on-location coverage including live streaming video.

Raiders.com correspondent Jeanette Thompson will kick off our live coverage with a live video report at 8:30 a.m. Jeanette will break down the auditions process and preview the day ahead. At approximately 10:30 a.m., we'll bring you a behind-the-scenes look at the interviews as Jeanette breaks it down.

When the focus shifts from the interview portion to the dance competition, we'll bring you a live, exclusive look at the start of the dance portion of finals.

At approximately 2:00 p.m., Jeanette will take you inside the "waiting area" where finalists will be practicing the dance routine, discussing the day's events and waiting for the next step.

When the dance competition has concluded and the judges have tallied the results, we'll bring you an exclusive, live first look at the 2010 edition of the Raiderettes – Football's Fabulous Females.

For exact times for the live look-ins for the start of the dance competition and the announcement of the new squad, be sure to follow us on Twitter. We'll Tweet the times as soon as we have them.