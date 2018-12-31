A look at the Oakland Raiders' list of 2019 opponents

Dec 31, 2018 at 10:50 AM
The Oakland Raiders concluded the 2018 campaign yesterday, but we can already look ahead to 2019 and see who the team will play next season. The opponents for all 2019 regular-season games have been determined and a complete list of each team's home and away matchups was issued today by the NFL.

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis.

Under the formula, every team plays 16 games as follows:​

  • Home and away against its three division opponents (6 games).
  • The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (4 games)
  • The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (4 games)
  • Two intraconference games based on the prior year's standings (2 games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.
  • ​Beginning in 2010, a change was made to how​​​​ teams are paired in the schedule rotation with the AFC and NFC West divisions.
  • The official 2019 schedule, with playing dates and times, will be announced in the spring.
  • NFL Kickoff 2019 Weekend will begin on Thursday night, September 5, and the regular season will conclude on Sunday, December 29.​
  • The season will conclude with Super Bowl LIV in Miami on Sunday, February 2, 2020.​​

Here are the teams the Silver and Black will play in 2019:

*Home *

Denver Broncos (5-11) – Last meeting in Oakland: December 24, 2018 – Raiders 27, Broncos 14

Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) – Last meeting in Oakland: December 12, 2018 – Raiders 33, Chiefs 40

Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) – Last meeting in Oakland: November 11, 2018 – Raiders 6, Chargers 20

Chicago Bears (12-4) – Last meeting in Oakland: November 27, 2011 – Raiders 25, Bears 20

Cincinnati Bengals (6-10) – Last meeting in Oakland: September 13, 2015 – Raiders 13, Bengals 33

Detroit Lions (6-10) - Last meeting in Oakland: December 18, 2011 – Raiders 27, Lions 28

Jacksonville Jaguars (5-11) - Last meeting in Oakland: September 15, 2013 – Raiders 19, Jaguars 9

Tennessee Titans (9-7) – Last meeting in Oakland: November 24, 2013 – Raiders 19, Titans 23

Away

Denver Broncos (5-11) – Last meeting in Denver: September 16, 2018 – Raiders 19, Broncos 20

Kansas City Chiefs (12-4) – Last meeting in Kansas City: December 30, 2018 – Raiders 3, Chiefs 35

Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) – Last meeting in Los Angeles: October 7, 2018 – Raiders 10, Chargers 26

Green Bay Packers (6-9) – Last meeting in Green Bay: December 11, 2011 – Raiders 16, Packers 46

Houston Texans (11-5) – Last meeting in Houston: November 17, 2013 – Raiders 28, Texans 23

Indianapolis Colts (10-6) – Last meeting in Indianapolis: September 8, 2013 – Raiders 17, Colts 21

Minnesota Vikings (8-7-1) – Last meeting in Minnesota: November 20, 2011 – Raiders 27, Vikings 21

New York Jets (4-12) – Last meeting in New York: September 7, 2014 – Raiders 14, Jets 19

