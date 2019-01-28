A Look Back: Recapping Jared Cook's first Pro Bowl appearance

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook registered several career-highs in 2018, totaling 69 receptions, 896 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Cook was one of the NFL's top tight ends this season, and his statistical outpouring resulted in his first-ever trip to the Pro Bowl.
It was a busy week for No. 87, and he soaked up every second of it; here's a recap of all things Jared Cook at the 2019 Pro Bowl.
Day One:
It took 10 seasons to make his first Pro Bowl, but Cook deserved it, and he wanted to take a moment to thank Raider Nation for their support all year long.
Cook caught up with former Raider Charles Woodson to talk about his experiences at the Pro Bowl.
Listen and watch to all the best sound bytes of Cook mic'd up at Day 1 of practice.
Raiders.com spoke with Woodson about the growth he's seen from Cook, and shared his thoughts on the team as a whole.
See photos from Orlando throughout the week as tight end Jared Cook practices for the 2019 Pro Bowl game.
Day Two:
The former South Carolina Gamecock started off Day 2 by speaking with Raiders Youth Football.
Former Raiders linebacker Lorenzo Alexander interviewed Jared Cook at the Pro Bowl.
Watch as Cook was mic'd up for Day 2 of practice.
Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward opens up about his relationship with Cook, and how long they've known each other.
Ravens safety Eric Weddle discusses what makes Cook such a difficult player to matchup with.
Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell shares why he was thrilled to draft Jared Cook on his fantasy football team.
See what Cook sees, as he participates in practice with a GoPro.
Day Three:
Listen to the final day of Pro Bowl practice.
Cook isn't afraid to show off the dance moves when he scores a touchdown, and he wasn't afraid to do the same in Orlando.
Former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison discussed the Raiders going forward.
2019 Pro Bowl Game:
Cook hauled in a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a 33-yard gain.
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with Cook for an athletic reception.
Take a look at all of the Raiders tight end's highlights from Sunday's game.
See pregame and game action at the 2019 Pro Bowl Game with tight end Jared Cook in Orlando, Fla.
Here's a full recap of the Pro Bowl.