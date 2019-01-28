A Look Back: Recapping Jared Cook's first Pro Bowl appearance

Jan 28, 2019 at 11:18 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff
recap-thumb-012819
Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook registered several career-highs in 2018, totaling 69 receptions, 896 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Cook was one of the NFL's top tight ends this season, and his statistical outpouring resulted in his first-ever trip to the Pro Bowl.

It was a busy week for No. 87, and he soaked up every second of it; here's a recap of all things Jared Cook at the 2019 Pro Bowl.

Day One:

It took 10 seasons to make his first Pro Bowl, but Cook deserved it, and he wanted to take a moment to thank Raider Nation for their support all year long.

Cook caught up with former Raider Charles Woodson to talk about his experiences at the Pro Bowl.

Listen and watch to all the best sound bytes of Cook mic'd up at Day 1 of practice.

Raiders.com spoke with Woodson about the growth he's seen from Cook, and shared his thoughts on the team as a whole.

2019 Pro Bowl Practice

See photos from Orlando throughout the week as tight end Jared Cook practices for the 2019 Pro Bowl game.

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
1 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
2 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
3 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
4 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) greets fans during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
5 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) greets fans during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Practice at the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.
6 / 18

Practice at the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Wednesday, January 23, 2019.

Logan Bowles/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.
7 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.
8 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.
9 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.
10 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.
11 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.
12 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.
13 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Logan Bowles/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.
14 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Darren Georgia/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Friday, January 25, 2019.
15 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Friday, January 25, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Friday, January 25, 2019.
16 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Friday, January 25, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Friday, January 25, 2019.
17 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Friday, January 25, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Friday, January 25, 2019.
18 / 18

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during a practice for the 2019 Pro Bowl at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando, Florida, Friday, January 25, 2019.

Lucas Stevenson/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Day Two:

The former South Carolina Gamecock started off Day 2 by speaking with Raiders Youth Football.

Former Raiders linebacker Lorenzo Alexander interviewed Jared Cook at the Pro Bowl.

Watch as Cook was mic'd up for Day 2 of practice.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cameron Heyward opens up about his relationship with Cook, and how long they've known each other.

Ravens safety Eric Weddle discusses what makes Cook such a difficult player to matchup with.

Jaguars defensive lineman Calais Campbell shares why he was thrilled to draft Jared Cook on his fantasy football team.

See what Cook sees, as he participates in practice with a GoPro.

Day Three:

Listen to the final day of Pro Bowl practice.

Cook isn't afraid to show off the dance moves when he scores a touchdown, and he wasn't afraid to do the same in Orlando.

Former Raiders linebacker Kirk Morrison discussed the Raiders going forward.

2019 Pro Bowl Game:

Cook hauled in a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes for a 33-yard gain.

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson connected with Cook for an athletic reception.

Take a look at all of the Raiders tight end's highlights from Sunday's game.

Jared Cook at the 2019 Pro Bowl Game

See pregame and game action at the 2019 Pro Bowl Game with tight end Jared Cook in Orlando, Fla.

Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
1 / 17

Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Aaron M. Sprecher/Associated Press
Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
2 / 17

Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
3 / 17

Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
4 / 17

Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
5 / 17

Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
6 / 17

Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
7 / 17

Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
8 / 17

Pregame before the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Matt Patterson/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
9 / 17

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Hans Rodriguez/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
10 / 17

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Logan Bowles/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
11 / 17

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Logan Bowles/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
12 / 17

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
13 / 17

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Steve Luciano/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
14 / 17

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Mark LoMoglio/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
15 / 17

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Logan Bowles/NFL
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
16 / 17

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Phelan Ebenhack/Associated Press
Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.
17 / 17

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook (87) during the 2019 Pro Bowl game at Camping World Stadium, Sunday, January 27, 2019, in Orlando, Florida.

Logan Bowles/NFL
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Here's a full recap of the Pro Bowl.

Related Content

news

Road to the Draft: Biggest observations from 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

The National Team outlasted the American Team 20-10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday.
news

NFL prospects utilize the bright lights of Allegiant Stadium to raise their draft stock in East-West Shrine Bowl

Several college stars stood out in the East-West Shrine Bowl ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas.
news

Quick Hits: Raiders enjoying themselves in first day of Pro Bowl practice

The Silver and Black's four Pro Bowlers spoke with the media about their experiences on the AFC roster so far. 
news

How to watch the Silver and Black in the 2022 Pro Bowl

Denzel Perryman, Maxx Crosby, AJ Cole and Hunter Renfrow will all take the field for their first career Pro Bowl on Sunday.
Advertising