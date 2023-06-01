A visit from Raiders legends highlights top notes from OTA practice in Week 2

Special Teams Bonding

While AJ Cole and Daniel Carlson continue to be the driving force of the special teams unit, they have a new long snapper.

Jacob Bobenmoyer signed with the Raiders this offseason, following the release of Trent Sieg. Bobenmoyer comes to Las Vegas with a prior relationship with special teams coordinator Tom McMahon from their time together at the Denver Broncos. The new trio has been seen working together on the field, while also learning each other's traits and personalities off of it to create cohesion.

"There's a lot of reps we got to get in, time to catch up, but that what this time of year is for," AJ Cole said of getting acquainted with Bobenmoyer. "The quarterbacks, receivers, the O-line, D-line, everybody is going through the same thing right now. So this time of the year is sort of a race to get better between now and September. ... It's how many reps we can get together and how much trust we can have in each other by the time we hit that first field when it counts."