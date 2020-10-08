Ahead of AFC West clash, Derek Carr and the Raiders aren't sleeping on the Chiefs' stout defense

On the shoulders of Patrick Mahomes, Head Coach Andy Reid has created one of the best offenses in recent memory, and it deservedly garners a lot of attention, but Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders aren't sleeping on the Kansas City Chiefs defense.

With an MVP under center and a handful of Pro Bowlers at skill positions, the media tends to highlight the Chiefs' dynamic playmakers on offense, overlooking the talent General Manager Brett Veach has pieced together on defense.

Last year, the Chiefs traded for and locked up 27-year-old pass-rusher Frank Clark with a five-year contract. In July of this year, they signed fellow pass rusher Chris Jones to a four-year deal. Together, Clark and Jones have totaled 23.5 sacks in the last season-and-a-half together, and they'll be eager to add to that total against the Raiders on Sunday.

"Yeah they have a great front," Carr told reporters Wednesday. "[Frank] Clark, [Chris] Jones, they get after it. Linebackers run and hit."

Against such an effective front, Carr knows he's going to need to get the ball out fast, but the Chiefs' secondary is just as talented as their defensive line. Veteran All-Pro Tyrann Mathieu is still in the prime of his career at 28 years of age and is the leader of secondary. Right now, Mathieu and his fellow DBs held New England Patriots signal-callers to a combined 172 passing yards last week, and reigning MVP Lamar Jackson to 97 passing yards the week before that.

"Obviously we know about Tyrann [Mathieu], what kind of player he is, and their secondary," Carr said. "They're great players. They have a great scheme. You can tell they plan on scoring a lot of points with the way they play defense. They go after it and they play hard.