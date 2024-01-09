Aidan O'Connell nominated for Week 18 Rookie of the Week 

Jan 09, 2024 at 11:00 AM
Maileena Faaita

Aidan O'Connell has been nominated for NFL's Rookie of the Week after his performance in the Raiders' season finale against the Denver Broncos.

This is the third time this season the quarterback has been nominated for this award.

In the 27-14 victory over the Broncos, O'Connell finished with a 110.1 passer rating, which is his second best mark (minimum 30 attempts) of the season just behind his 120.7 passer rating in Week 15. The rookie completed 20-of-31 passes for 244 yards and threw two touchdowns including a 33-yarder to Jakobi Meyers.

"I think for Aidan, what you've seen is a kid to be very poised, more vocal. I thought last night was huge," Antonio Pierce said on Monday about the rookie's performance. "I like what Aidan has done as far as how he carries himself on and off the field and in this building. I get he's a rookie, he's a little bit older, he carries himself like a pro."

Click here to vote for O'Connell

