AJ Cole surprises Las Vegas native and Special Olympics athlete with 'super' news

Jan 16, 2024 at 12:00 PM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Sixteen-year-old Brandon Torquato is in store for a time of his life in the upcoming weeks.

Each year, the NFL selects an NFL Play 60 Super Kid to serve as an ambassador during Super Bowl week, based on their dedication to living an active and healthy lifestyle is through participating in youth sports. Torquato, a Las Vegas native, has earned the honor of being this year's Super Kid through his involvement with Special Olympics Nevada as a Unified Sports flag football player.

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Torquato was surprised with the news by Raiders All-Pro punter AJ Cole, who is also heavily involved in Special Olympics Nevada.

Brandon's duties as the Play 60 Super Kid will include participating in several community events culminating in an on-field recognition during the second half of the Super Bowl. He'll also serve as ABC Good Morning America's Kid Correspondent throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LVIII.

Photos: Raiderettes visit Primary Children's Hospital

Raiderettes Danielle, Jordie, Kylee and Madison visited the Primary Children's Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah, to spend time with young patients and deliver gifts collected throughout the holiday season.

Raiderettes Madison and Jordie visit with a patient at Primary Children's Hospital.
1 / 10

Raiderettes Madison and Jordie visit with a patient at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Raiderettes Danielle and Kylee visit with a patient at Primary Children's Hospital.
2 / 10

Raiderettes Danielle and Kylee visit with a patient at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Raiderettes Kylee and Danielle pose for a photo with patients at Primary Children's Hospital.
3 / 10

Raiderettes Kylee and Danielle pose for a photo with patients at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Raiderettes Jordie and Madison sign autographs at Primary Children's Hospital.
4 / 10

Raiderettes Jordie and Madison sign autographs at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Raiderettes Danielle, Madison, Jordie and Kylee pose for a photo with a family at Primary Children's Hospital.
5 / 10

Raiderettes Danielle, Madison, Jordie and Kylee pose for a photo with a family at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Raiderette Jordie helps a patient's family member select toys from the toy drive at Primary Children's Hospital.
6 / 10

Raiderette Jordie helps a patient's family member select toys from the toy drive at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Raiderette Jordie helps a patient select a toy from the toy drive at Primary Children's Hospital.
7 / 10

Raiderette Jordie helps a patient select a toy from the toy drive at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Raiderette Madison helps a patient select a toy from the toy drive at Primary Children's Hospital.
8 / 10

Raiderette Madison helps a patient select a toy from the toy drive at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Raiderette Kylee visits with a patient at Primary Children's Hospital.
9 / 10

Raiderette Kylee visits with a patient at Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Raiderettes Jordie, Danielle, Madison and Kylee pose for photo during their visit to Primary Children's Hospital.
10 / 10

Raiderettes Jordie, Danielle, Madison and Kylee pose for photo during their visit to Primary Children's Hospital.

Courtesy of Intermountain Health
Advertising