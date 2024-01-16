AJ Cole surprises Las Vegas native and Special Olympics athlete with 'super' news

Sixteen-year-old Brandon Torquato is in store for a time of his life in the upcoming weeks.

Each year, the NFL selects an NFL Play 60 Super Kid to serve as an ambassador during Super Bowl week, based on their dedication to living an active and healthy lifestyle is through participating in youth sports. Torquato, a Las Vegas native, has earned the honor of being this year's Super Kid through his involvement with Special Olympics Nevada as a Unified Sports flag football player.

On ABC's "Good Morning America," Torquato was surprised with the news by Raiders All-Pro punter AJ Cole, who is also heavily involved in Special Olympics Nevada.