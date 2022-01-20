Alec Ingold opens up on his adoption experience, finding success in the NFL

Ingold described football as his "sanctuary" in helping find who he truly was outside of his family. He used football as an outlet on the way to becoming a star high school quarterback in the state of Wisconsin, parlaying a scholarship to attend the University of Wisconsin where he switched positions to fullback. As a Badger, his athletic ability and grit shined at the position – with over 500 total scrimmage yards and 21 total touchdowns in his four years.

The fullback, not knowing if the NFL was in his future, accepted a job for Oracle selling computer software out of college. However, the Raiders invited him to tryouts and ultimately signed him as an undrafted rookie free agent. He's made an impact as the team's starting fullback since joining the organization.

As his star has risen on the field, he's also used his platform in the NFL to become a national spokesperson for AdoptUSKids, raising awareness for adoption and foster children.

The fullback was enjoying a career season in 2021 before he tore his ACL in the Raiders' Week 10 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. While the injury put him on the shelf for the second half, Ingold is determined to come back even stronger for the start of the 2022 NFL season.