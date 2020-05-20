Amukamara lists Paul Guenther's system as a big reason why he joined the Raiders

If there's one thing Amukamara doesn't lack, it's confidence. Dating back to when Guenther was the defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals, Amukamara took notice of the way Guenther enabled his defensive to play with aggression. The Arizona native considers himself one of the best press corners in the league and believes he'll be able to thrive in his new scheme because of his aggressive instincts.

"With Paul's defense, I followed him when he was at Cincinnati and you can see the guys are aggressive, and he likes for his guys to press and I think that's where I flourish," he said. "I'm one of, if not the best, corners in press, man-to-man coverage in the league and I have the tape to show that, which is why I'm saying that so boldly.

"[Guenther] seems like he's the kind of guy that likes to attack, he doesn't sit back and wait for the game to come to him. You like that as a defensive player because you know you have a guy who's going to send pressure and who's going to take it, and put you in a position to make those plays."

Mayock and Gruden have been able to address a lot of team needs in a short amount of time, and the Amukamara signing signals the duo's desire to improve the defense's ability to force turnovers.