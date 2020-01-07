An Unforgettable Gesture: Josh Jacobs buys his father Marty a house

Jan 07, 2020 at 12:24 PM
Martin_Kyle_authors
Kyle Martin

Former Raiders.com Contributor

It's a fact well documented that Josh Jacobs grew up sleeping in his dad's car, roaming the streets of Tulsa, Okla., without a home or bed to rest his head.

Leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft, the former University of Alabama running back's story captivated people across the country — and led to talks about turning his life into a movie — and his humble character shone brighter than his potential on the football field. However, Josh's journey to the NFL would've been nothing without the help of his father Marty, who sacrificed for his children and put them before himself, helping Josh and his siblings make it through the adversity.

Now, they're paying it back.

Late Monday night, Jacobs posted to his Instagram story photos and videos showing that he had purchased his dad a home in Stillwater. His father was noticeably moved by his son's; take a look:

Josh Jacobs' rookie year was impressive, but the way he started 2020 is far greater than any stat.

