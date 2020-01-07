An Unforgettable Gesture: Josh Jacobs buys his father Marty a house

Leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft, the former University of Alabama running back's story captivated people across the country — and led to talks about turning his life into a movie — and his humble character shone brighter than his potential on the football field. However, Josh's journey to the NFL would've been nothing without the help of his father Marty, who sacrificed for his children and put them before himself, helping Josh and his siblings make it through the adversity.