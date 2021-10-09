Andre James' father refused to let cancer take the fight out of him to the end

Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears will be the Raiders' Critical Catch game, promoting the NFL's mission to fight cancer through early detection and risk reduction. The game also coincides with the closing in of the three year mark of Marcus' passing. Before Sunday's matchup, James will go through his ritual before kickoff for every game since he lost his father – by reading old text message exchanges between them.

"I still have his phone, so I'm always going through our messages," he said. "I still have videos of him – because once he got cancer, I realized we didn't really have any pictures together, which I noticed and started to try and collect everything I could've. So those text messages before a game at UCLA, I still read those because I feel they hold prevalence for me going into a game now of what he might say. It gives me energy going into that week."

James has overcome a lot since entering the NFL. After going undrafted out of UCLA, and never playing a snap at center in college, he'll be starting in his fifth game this season at the position. When things have not gone his way on or off the field, he recalls the emotional distress of seeing what his father had to endure, and how he was able to still have an uplifting outlook through some of the darkest days.

"I remember coming in and seeing him after his second brain surgery and it was gnarly. Second brain surgery they took out two tumors, and to see him with a smile on his face, it was crazy," James said. "If you can be positive through that – I look at it that life is not as serious as it really is. We take stuff for granted. If he can be positive through that, there's nothing I can't do. He didn't let the cancer dictate the way he was going to live his life. He was going to chose to look at things in a positive way.