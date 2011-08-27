Anthem and Halftime

The Fremont Jr. Huskies Football and Cheer Program is an organization created by Washington High School Alumni Who have taken to heart the Husky Spirit and mission of Washington High "to empower successful individuals in the global society." As the Washington High school handbook states, our goal to help the youth of our community to become healthy individuals, responsible and ethical citizens, critical thinkers, effective communicators, collaborative workers and independent learners. We believe that through participation in group sports, solid leadership and a focus on team work, respect and dedication, we can help each child to become a productive member of society. The Football and Cheer Program consist of four football teams, four cheer squads, a dedicated administrative staff, accredited coaches and several families in the community who all are committed and have joined the Team.