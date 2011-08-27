Anthem and Halftime

Aug 27, 2011 at 04:33 AM

**

082811-anthem-singer.jpg

**The Oakland Raiders take on the New Orleans Saints in 2011 Preseason Week 3 action at O.co Coliseum in Oakland Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PT as the Silver and Black continue to prepare for the 2011 regular season. 

National Anthem

Neyshia Go started singing when she was four years old and has had a passion for music that led her to UCLA where she is currently a senior.  In addition to other musical and academic accomplishments, she has won numerous grand championship awards at California and National singing competitions. She was one of the top 25 female finalists of American Idol-Season 7.  Neyshia continues her education and career by performing in concerts, Major League Sports events, and charity venues throughout California.

NFL & NFLPA recognize August as "USA Football Month" as America gets back to football

Halftime

As part of USA Football's Play Football Month program, two local youth football teams will take to the O.co Coliseum field during halftime of the Raider vs. Saints preseason game. Fot more information about USA Football, visit their web site.

082811-JuniorHuskies.jpg

The Fremont Jr. Huskies Football and Cheer Program is an organization created by Washington High School Alumni Who have taken to heart the Husky Spirit and mission of Washington High "to empower successful individuals in the global society." As the Washington High school handbook states, our goal to help the youth of our community to become healthy individuals, responsible and ethical citizens, critical thinkers, effective communicators, collaborative workers and independent learners. We believe that through participation in group sports, solid leadership and a focus on team work, respect and dedication, we can help each child to become a productive member of society. The Football and Cheer Program consist of four football teams, four cheer squads, a dedicated administrative staff, accredited coaches and several families in the community who all are committed and have joined the Team.

082811Falcons.jpg

The Dublin Falcons program was originally founded in the 1968 as the Dublin Knights. The program has since expanded to cover the Tri-Valley area (Dublin, Pleasanton, Castro Valley, Livermore, Danville, and San Ramon). The Falcons are part of a very competitive Delta Youth Football League. The Delta League has been known to have kids in their  program advance to play competitive football in College and NFL teams. 

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

