Fast Facts: Get to know Raiders Head Coach Antonio Pierce

Giant among men

Pierce began his NFL career as a UDFA with Washington in 2001. Despite a successful senior campaign at Arizona, he was overlooked by NFL scouts due to his size. By his fourth season in the league, he had established himself as the starting middle linebacker for Washington.

In 2005, he left the nation's capital for the Big Apple, signing with the New York Giants, where he became a team captain and cemented himself as a pivotal piece of their defensive unit. In five seasons with New York, he started 69 games while compiling 377 solo tackles, 33 pass deflections, seven sacks, six forced fumbles and four interceptions. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2006 and was a Super Bowl champion in the 2007 season.