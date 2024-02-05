Antonio Pierce pens open letter to Raider Nation

"[B]efore the game started, pregame, I walk out to midfield and shake the hand of Mr. Mara, their owner," wrote Pierce. "And I'm actually shaking that man's hand as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. It was surreal."

That was the first of five games Pierce won as interim head coach, which included a sweep over the AFC West under his watch. On January 19, the interim tag was removed with assurance he was the right man to lead his childhood team.

In his open letter to Raider Nation, Pierce was clear about the "identity" and "DNA" he wants to bring to the locker room and the facility. His vision of this team is one willing to do anything it takes to get another Super Bowl and doing it with unique swag.