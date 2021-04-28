Art Shell issues statement on the passing of Mike Davis

Apr 28, 2021 at 01:49 PM

I am sitting here with a heavy heart since I found out Raider Nation has lost a great former player in Mike Davis.

He was a great player for the Raiders. Better yet, he was a great person. He was someone you could easily talk to. He was smart and had great perception of what was happening in the world of football but also in everyday life. He was a leader in our locker room early on. As a person you couldn't find anybody better. He was a loving husband to his wife and their two sons.

Janice and I send our thoughts and prayers to Mary and their sons.

Related Content

news

Raiders Mailbag: We're down to the wire on the 2021 NFL Draft

The anticipation is rising within Raider Nation with three days left until the draft.
news

Everything you need to know to watch the 2021 NFL Draft

The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly here, set to kickoff in just three days, and you won't want to miss who the Las Vegas Raiders select with the No. 17 overall pick.
news

Raiders sign TE Carson Williams

Williams, a 6-foot-5, 240-pound tight end, joins the Silver and Black for his first NFL season.
news

Who will the Raiders draft at No. 17? NFL Network's Omar Ruiz shares his pick

Will the Silver and Black lean offense or defense with their first pick in the 2021 Draft?
Advertising