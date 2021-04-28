Art Shell issues statement on the passing of Mike Davis

I am sitting here with a heavy heart since I found out Raider Nation has lost a great former player in Mike Davis.
He was a great player for the Raiders. Better yet, he was a great person. He was someone you could easily talk to. He was smart and had great perception of what was happening in the world of football but also in everyday life. He was a leader in our locker room early on. As a person you couldn't find anybody better. He was a loving husband to his wife and their two sons.
Janice and I send our thoughts and prayers to Mary and their sons.