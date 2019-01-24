As Day Two of Senior Bowl practice concludes, DB Nasir Adderley continues to impress

"It's been incredible, I'm around a great group of DBs, and coached by some of the best out there," he said Wednesday. "I mean, they've been really helpful to my technique already within a span of two days. It's just been great. I've been moved around a lot, playing some nickel, been playing the post, some outside corner, so it's been fun. It's been a little bit of an adjustment coming in, but I feel like today I've made a lot of improvement."

It was a wild day in Mobile, the conditions were unbearable, and instead of practicing at Ladd Peebles Stadium — where practice was originally scheduled all week — it was moved to the University of South Alabama's indoor facility. What could be viewed as another obstacle to make things uncomfortable, Adderley, and several other players on defense enjoyed impressive outings against highly touted quarterbacks Drew Lock and Daniel Jones.

There were three interceptions on the afternoon, including one from Adderley, which Guenther described as an instinctive play.

"He made a good break, was in a good position," Guenther told reporters Wednesday. "He's in the right leverage. Caught the ball and turned it up. He's had a really good first couple of days."

Following Tuesday's practice, coaches wanted to see if players could string a few good days of work together, and show their consistency, which is exactly what Adderley has done thus far. He might not be from the biggest school, but he's ready to bring the Philly mentality to Alabama.