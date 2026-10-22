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Ava Max, Stephani Parker highlight Sunday's gameday entertainment

Oct 22, 2026 at 08:00 AM
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Raiders.com Staff
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Multi-platinum singer-songwriter Ava Max will take the stage at Allegiant Stadium for halftime when the Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Rams.

Ava Max rose to prominence with her breakthrough single "Sweet but Psycho." The song reached No. 1 in 22 countries, topped the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart, and peaked at No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. It has since surpassed 2 billion streams on Spotify, with standout hits "Kings & Queens" and "The Motto" each crossing the billion-stream mark as well. "Sweet But Psycho" led Ava's RIAA Platinum-certified blockbuster debut, 2020's Heaven & Hell. In 2023, Ava released her acclaimed sophomore album, Diamonds & Dancefloors, highlighted by passionate singles "Ghost," "One of Us," "Cold As Ice," "Dancing's Done," "Weapons," "Maybe You're The Problem," and "Million Dollar Baby." Ava also released "Choose Your Fighter" which was among the fan favorites featured on Barbie The Album, Atlantic Records' GRAMMY® Award-winning, worldwide chart-topping musical companion to the critically acclaimed Barbie. She continued to command dance floors all over the world with international smash hits such as her collaboration with GRAMMY® Award-winning DJ and producer David Guetta and 80's synthpop band Alphaville, "Forever Young," which reached Top 10 on Top 40 Radio in the US, as well as string of unstoppable bangers including "Spot A Fake," "My Oh My" and Kygo + Ava Max's "Whatever," which charted in the top 10 in several countries. Her 33 award wins include an MTV Europe Music Award and multiple iHeartRadio Titanium Awards.

Singer Stephani Parker will perform the National Anthem. Born and raised in Michael Jackson's hometown of Gary, Indiana, Stephani grew up singing and performing for the majority of her childhood. After studying voice at Indiana University Bloomington, Stephani won the 2005 Chicago Idol Competition where the prize was a single produced by Kanye West. Stephani has opened for, performed for, or worked with countless celebrities. Michael Jackson, Tyler Perry, Chaka Khan, and Jamie Foxx are just a few. Stephani is now an Independent International recording and touring artist, show producer, pianist, guitarist, songwriter and Bellagio Las Vegas Headliner Entertainer. She has been touring at sea for luxury cruise lines non-stop since 2015 with her Whitney Houston Tribute "The Greatest Voice of All." In October 2026, Stephani released her brand-new acoustic guitar album "Rhythm Of Life" completely written, produced, and recorded by Stephani herself, which is now available on all streaming platforms. This is Stephani's third time performing the National Anthem for the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Raiders House Band returns for its sixth year of entertaining Raider Nation. This All-Star ensemble is an exciting, innovative and dynamic 15-piece orchestra led by David Perrico's powerful trumpet and stunning vocalists, featuring an all-female acoustic string section. The house band is comprised of world-class Las Vegas musicians who have performed with the likes of superstar entertainers Celine Dion, Santana, Beyonce, Rod Stewart, Andrea Bocelli, Shania Twain and Diana Ross. The group has also served as the backing band for numerous Raiders halftime performers, including Kool & The Gang, Sammy Hagar, Rachel Platten, Don Felder and Alice Cooper.

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