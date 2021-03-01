Bo Knows Speed: The real story behind football's most legendary 40-yard dash

Hall of Fame player personnel executive Ron Wolf remembers it taking place indoors at Auburn. He also remembers that it was a hand-timed 4.16.

We decided to ask the man himself.

Jackson recalls that it was an electronically-timed 4.13 during what would or could be considered a regional combine or expanded pro day that Auburn hosted. According to Jackson, numerous prospects from several colleges attended. He said that it took place in the indoor bubble at Auburn, there was electronic tape at the start that triggered the clock, and that there was a laser at the finish line of the 40-yard dash.

"The coaches asked me, they said, 'Bo, we have a bunch of pro scouts here, and it's 40-yard dash time, they're having a little combine, why don't you come in and run a 40 for them, because they really came here in hopes to get you to run a 40 for them,'" Jackson recalled. "'I'm on my way to track practice, I'll be running for the next two hours.' 'Just come in and appease these people, just come in and run 40 for them.'"

The Heisman Trophy winner said that there wasn't enough room for him to run the distance properly. He didn't want to injure himself. According to Jackson, he pulled up with 10 yards to go. His first attempt came in at 4.3.

"'They said, what if we open the back door?' My coach had come up to me and said, 'Give these guys what they want, run through the tape, and go on out the door, you don't have to stop, run through the finish line,'" Jackson said. "I waited about five minutes to get my breath, and they had other people. I got down there, and I took off and ran completely through. I just kept going right out the door and didn't come back."