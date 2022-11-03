Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 9 at Jaguars

Nov 03, 2022 at 02:08 PM
Bucky Brooks

Who is the Guy?

Travis Etienne is quietly emerging as one of the five-star running backs in the league. The second-year pro has reeled off four straight games with 100-plus scrimmage yards while flashing big play potential with the ball in his hands. As a crafty runner with explosive speed, quickness and burst, Etienne has produced six big plays (runs of 20-plus yards) in eight games as he has settled in as the Jaguars' RB1.

Don't Sleep On: Christian Kirk

The Jaguars signed Christian Kirk to a blockbuster deal to fill the No.1 wideout role. The fifth-year pro leads the team in receptions (35), receiving yards (498), touchdown receptions (four) and big plays (eight) as the top target in the passing game. Although Kirk is not a classic WR1, he is a crafty route runner with a versatile game that enables him to flourish as a receiver aligned out wide or in the slot. With the Jaguars making a concerted effort to get him the ball early and often in space, the Raiders must be aware of the veteran's whereabouts on every down.

Know His Name: Travon Walker

As the No.1 overall pick in the 2022 Draft, Travon Walker is developing into a game-wrecker for the Jaguars on the edges. The 6-foot-5, 275-pound edge defender is a dynamic athlete with the physical traits and movement skills to create chaos at the line of scrimmage. Walker's disruption numbers (2.5 sacks, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups and an interception) are not eye-popping but he flashes big-play potential as a disruptive force at the line of scrimmage.

Under Pressure: Trevor Lawrence

The former No.1 overall pick has come under fire for his turnover woes and accuracy issues. Although Trevor Lawrence was viewed as a "generational" talent, he has not performed up to the level of expectation to this point of his career. Maybe he will find his rhythm in the upcoming weeks, but the pressure is on the second-year pro to make the plays expected of a franchise quarterback.

Numbers Game: 9

The Jaguars have lost nine straight one-score games dating back to the 2021 season. The team's struggle to avoid self-inflicted mistakes has enabled opponents to steal wins when they have been outplayed by the Jaguars. The Raiders may need to keep the game close and wait on the Jags to give them an opportunity to win the game with an ill-timed blunder.

Matchup To Watch: Chandler Jones vs. Cam Robinson

The Jaguars' left tackle has struggled against Jones' combination of strength, power and skill on the edges. Robinson's limited mobility and late-firing hands could make him vulnerable to the veteran's pass-rushing prowess in key one-on-one matchups.

Offensive Strategy

Doug Pederson has carefully designed an offense that blends traditional pro-style schemes with collegiate concepts to take advantage of his quarterback's talents as a mobile playmaker. In addition, the Super Bowl-winning head coach will throw in a few gadget plays to help his top players get the ball in advantageous positions. With the coach also willing to repeat plays and repackage his team's most effective concepts, the Raiders must quickly decipher what is working against them and prepare to see it repeatedly until they come up with an answer for it.

Defensive Strategy

Defensive coordinator Mike Caldwell prefers to attack opponents with a myriad of pressure designed to break down the pass protection and frustrate the quarterback with constant harassment. Although the Jaguars' blitz-heavy approach has helped the team generate turnovers, it is an all-or-nothing tactic that has also resulted in big plays for their opponents.

Practice Photos: Thursday 11.3.22

View the best photos from Thursday's practice in Florida before the Raiders' Week 9 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) during practice.

Advertising