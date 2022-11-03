Bucky Brooks' Scouting Report: Week 9 at Jaguars

Doug Pederson has carefully designed an offense that blends traditional pro-style schemes with collegiate concepts to take advantage of his quarterback's talents as a mobile playmaker. In addition, the Super Bowl-winning head coach will throw in a few gadget plays to help his top players get the ball in advantageous positions. With the coach also willing to repeat plays and repackage his team's most effective concepts, the Raiders must quickly decipher what is working against them and prepare to see it repeatedly until they come up with an answer for it.