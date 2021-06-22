Carl Nassib receives massive outpouring of support after publicly coming out as gay

Carl Nassib has received a warm welcome after his coming out.
Nassib publicly came out as gay on his Instagram Monday afternoon. This makes him the first openly gay player to come out while active on an NFL roster.
Many players and public figures have spoken out in support of Nassib's announcement, including NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the Governor of Nevada Steve Sisolak, Raiders legend Bo Jackson, Raiders teammates Maxx Crosby and Solomon Thomas, and former Penn State teammate and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.