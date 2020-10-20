Carlson, Cole keep growing together as the Raiders' specialists

The Las Vegas Raiders has found great success putting points on the board, not only through their elite run game and efficient passing, but through the foot of Daniel Carlson as well. The placekicker is currently on path to enjoy his best season since entering the league in 2018.

The three-time All-American from Auburn has come through big for the Raiders this season. Carlson has made nearly 92 percent of his kicks this season, including a 54-yard career high against the Saints that helped put the game out of reach for the Raiders.

"Just taking it one day at a time," said Daniel Carlson. "It's good to have a good start for the team, couple of big wins, but it's all about the next game. Just keeping that mindset. I feel good where I'm at and just taking one day at a time from there."

Carlson was able to build a strong rapport with his placeholder and punter AJ Cole as well. The two trained together in Alabama during the offseason and built good chemistry going into training camp.