Carr eclipses Gannon as the second-leading passer in Raiders history

"It's very humbling, again, my dad was a Raiders fan growing up," Carr said postgame. "Kenny Stabler was his favorite, and I got to grow up watching Rich [Gannon] play, and Jerry Rice, Tim Brown, and all those guys, man. To be able to be up there, it means a lot to me, don't get it twisted. You guys know me, I just want to win, and I hate losing, but for those things to be there in my heart it means a lot. Now, can we translate it into some more wins? I'd give you all the yards back for some wins, but at the same time it's very cool, it's very humbling, and it shows me that I haven't done anything yet. We've got a long way to go."

Carr finished Sunday's game with a passer rating of 123.2, 285 yards passing, completed 76 percent of his passes, and threw three touchdowns. It was an impressive performance from the signal-caller, and he kept the offense within reach of the Chiefs for most of the afternoon.

Over the course of Head Coach Jon Gruden's career, he's met and coached some of the best quarterbacks around the league, and he helped Gannon in the early 2000s capitalize on his potential. Gruden has said for months now that Derek Carr is a primary reason why he decided to put the headset back on, and he reiterated those feelings postgame.

"That's why I'm here coaching," Gruden said in reference of Carr. "I enjoyed it, I enjoyed them both [Carr and Gannon]."

It's been a rough season for the Raiders as a whole, but Gruden and Carr are laying the foundation for what's set to come. As the two continue to build chemistry, No. 4 and the offense will start producing more consistently and effectively. Through 12 games this season, the Raiders have showed glimpses of what they're capable of when it's all clicking. At only 27 years old, Carr's career is far from over, and it'll be fun to see how he builds on his skill set in the future.