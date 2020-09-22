Carr, Gruden wowed by Darren Waller's 'astonishing' performance vs. the Saints

Sep 21, 2020 at 10:26 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Darren Waller.

That's it; that's the lede.

In the first professional football game to ever be played in Las Vegas, Waller and the Silver and Black came through with a phenomenal upset over the New Orleans Saints in their brand-new stadium.

The Raiders offense clicked on all cylinders today against the Saints, capping off their second straight week of scoring 34 points in a game.

Carr was again able to deliver an MVP-caliber performance, throwing for 282 yards and three touchdowns. He completed a pass to 11 different receivers with Darren Waller being his go-to guy throughout the game.

For Waller, it was a throwback Kellen Winslow, Tony Gonzales-level game as a receiving tight end. He finished with 12 receptions, one short of his career high, with 102 yards and a touchdown. Derek Carr hopes that this performance by Waller will put the rest of the league on notice.

"I think he did an exceptional job," Carr said. "Like I told Lisa Salters and everybody in the production meeting, whoever watches this game gets to see everything about Darren Waller that we know of him to be. He's not only one of the best players in the NFL, but he's one of the best humans in the NFL. I love that man; he's a great guy, great player and I'm glad to be his quarterback. I'm honored."

Waller described his relationship with his quarterback as something special that first developed when he was signed by the Raiders in 2018.

"Just in Bible study environments, me being open about things that I was going through and him welcoming me and not judging me in anyway," Waller said about getting to know Carr. "From there it was a thing where I didn't want to let him down and wanted to be there for him because I know he was there for me, and he's been there for me ever since. Once that was there, it's kind of easy to translate it over to the field. We just put the work in."

Waller was proud of the receiving core as a whole with key production from rookie Bryan Edwards, slot receiver Hunter Renfrow and former Bills receiver Zay Jones who caught a 15-yard touchdown in the first half.

"Our offensive balance right now is amazing," Waller said. "We could see it coming from training camp and once we first got together as a team and started doing stuff, you could tell there's a lot of guys that deserve to have opportunities to get the rock because they're going to make things happen. I'm just thankful that I can be apart of that group and a part of that balance, someone they can count on to make plays whenever I'm called upon. Whatever (my) numbers look like, that's cool with me, but as long as our balance is there and we keep attacking and keep the defense on their heels, that's all I want."

Coach Gruden is also very appreciative of Waller's performance and like Derek Carr hopes this performance puts his name up there as an elite tight end in this league.

"Darren Waller is a great player, and our job is to get him the ball," said Coach Gruden. "I'll take him out of any of the tight ends, and I know (Greg) Kittle and (Travis) Kelce are as good as they get, but Waller is right up there with them.

"This is his second year playing the position, and it's astonishing what this man can do.

Gameday Photos: Week 2 vs. Saints

View photos from the Raiders' Week 2 matchup against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium on Monday Night Football.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
1 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders kickoff during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
2 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders kickoff during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
3 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette (20) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
4 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
5 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
6 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
7 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
8 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
9 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) and safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
10 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
11 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
12 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
13 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
14 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
15 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
16 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
17 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
18 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
19 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
20 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
21 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
22 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
23 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
24 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
25 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
26 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
27 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
28 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
29 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73) and defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins (90) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
30 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders safety Johnathan Abram (24) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
31 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
32 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
33 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
34 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
35 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
36 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
37 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
38 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
39 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
40 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
41 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
42 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
43 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
44 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
45 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) ands wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
46 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) ands wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
47 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a touchdown during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
48 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a touchdown during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a touchdown during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
49 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders celebrate a touchdown during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
50 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
51 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones (12) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
52 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29), linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) and cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
53 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
54 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
55 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
56 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
57 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (73), cornerback Damon Arnette (20) and linebacker Nicholas Morrow (50) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
58 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
59 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
60 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
61 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
62 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
63 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
64 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
65 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
66 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
67 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

David Becker/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
68 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
69 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
70 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
71 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
72 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
73 / 89

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
74 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
75 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
76 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
77 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
78 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
79 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
80 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
81 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
82 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
83 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
84 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
85 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
86 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
87 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) and punter AJ Cole (6) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
88 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
89 / 89

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) in the locker room after the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Derek Carr leaves his mark on Allegiant Stadium forever with a signature win
news

Derek Carr leaves his mark on Allegiant Stadium forever with a signature win

The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback made sure to let everyone know exactly whose stadium this is after sending the Saints home with a loss.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) and wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the regular season game against the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium.
news

Quick Snap: Raiders pick up win in very first game in Allegiant Stadium

Here are three key observations from the Monday night showdown vs. the Saints
Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Inactives vs. New Orleans Saints
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Inactives vs. New Orleans Saints

Before the Raiders take the field for the first time at Allegiant Stadium, take a look at the inactive players for tonight's game.
Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Injury Report: Nick Kwiatkoski, Trent Brown doubtful for Monday Night Football
news

Las Vegas Raiders Week 2 Injury Report: Nick Kwiatkoski, Trent Brown doubtful for Monday Night Football

View the Silver and Black's Week 2 Injury Report as the team prepares for Monday Night Football vs. the New Orleans Saints.

Advertising