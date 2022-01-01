Perryman and Hayward return from COVID list

The Silver and Black have activated cornerback Casey Hayward Jr., linebacker Denzel Perryman, linebacker Cory Littleton and defensive tackle Darius Philon from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of their Week 17 matchup against the Colts. On Friday, quarterback Marcus Mariota and linebacker K.J. Wright also returned from the COVID list.
Additionally, the Raiders activated safety Jordan Brown, offensive lineman Hroniss Grasu, wide receiver Tyron Johnson and defensive tackle Damion Square from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday.