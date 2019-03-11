Center Rodney Hudson honored at 2019 Commitment to Excellence Award dinner

Saturday night, Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson was honored at the annual Commitment to Excellence Award dinner. Hudson was selected by teammates as the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence Award winner for the 2018 season, marking the second-straight year that he has garnered the honor.

Hudson was presented with the award by the Steering Committee for the Booster Clubs of the Oakland Raiders prior to the Silver and Black's Monday Night Football contest against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 24.

Hudson was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl earlier this year after earning consecutive selections in 2016 and 2017 and has played every snap at center this season despite battling ankle and knee injuries. Since signing with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in 2015, Hudson has started all 59 games in which he has appeared. He was initially drafted by Kansas City in 2011 and played for the Chiefs for four seasons.

Hudson is one of just four offensive linemen in Raiders history to be named the Commitment to Excellence Award winner and is the first back-to-back recipient since Charles Woodson (2014-15). He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Otto (1968 and 1971) as the only offensive linemen to be tabbed for the Commitment to Excellence Award twice.