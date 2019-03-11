Center Rodney Hudson honored at 2019 Commitment to Excellence Award dinner

Mar 11, 2019 at 04:53 PM

2019 Commitment to Excellence Awards Dinner

An exclusive look of the 17th annual Commitment to Excellence Awards Dinner.

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
1 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
2 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
3 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
4 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
5 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
6 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
7 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
8 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
9 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
10 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
11 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
12 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
13 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
14 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
15 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
16 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
17 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
18 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
19 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
20 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
21 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
22 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
23 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
24 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.
25 / 25

The Commitment to Excellence Award Dinner was hosted by Raiders Booster Clubs on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Oakland, Calif.

Tony Gonzales/Oakland Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Saturday night, Oakland Raiders center Rodney Hudson was honored at the annual Commitment to Excellence Award dinner. Hudson was selected by teammates as the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence Award winner for the 2018 season, marking the second-straight year that he has garnered the honor.

Hudson was presented with the award by the Steering Committee for the Booster Clubs of the Oakland Raiders prior to the Silver and Black's Monday Night Football contest against the Denver Broncos on Dec. 24.

Hudson was named an alternate for the Pro Bowl earlier this year after earning consecutive selections in 2016 and 2017 and has played every snap at center this season despite battling ankle and knee injuries. Since signing with the Raiders as an unrestricted free agent in 2015, Hudson has started all 59 games in which he has appeared. He was initially drafted by Kansas City in 2011 and played for the Chiefs for four seasons.

Hudson is one of just four offensive linemen in Raiders history to be named the Commitment to Excellence Award winner and is the first back-to-back recipient since Charles Woodson (2014-15). He joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Jim Otto (1968 and 1971) as the only offensive linemen to be tabbed for the Commitment to Excellence Award twice.

Voted on by Raiders players, the Commitment to Excellence Award is presented annually to the Raider who best exemplifies hard work, leadership, and excellence on and off the field throughout the season. The honor originated in 1967 as the Gorman Award and was re-named the Commitment to Excellence Award in 1983.

Related Content

news

Raiders mourn the passing of George Shirkey

Shirkey played in 14 games for the Raiders in 1962.
news

Raiders sign free agent DB Cre'Von LeBlanc 

LeBlanc was signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted rookie in 2016 out of FAU.
news

Raiders Mailbag: How will the offseason fare for the Silver and Black?

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks out the first mailbag of the 2022 offseason for Raider Nation.
news

Raiders 2022 Mock Draft Tracker 2.0

Take a look at a roundup the latest mock drafts from top analysts projecting who the Raiders will select with the No. 22 overall pick.
Advertising