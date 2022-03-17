Chandler Jones adds distinguished pedigree to the Raiders defense

Keeping up with the Joneses

Jones comes from an extremely athletic family, with himself and his two brothers all reaching the pinnacle of their professions.

Chandler has two older brothers: former NFL defensive tackle Arthur Jones and former UFC lightweight heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones. Arthur Jones, like Chandler, played for the Syracuse Orange. Arthur was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2010 and won a Super Bowl with them in 2012 – defeating Chandler's Patriots in the process.

Chandler's other brother Jon has a 26-1 UFC record and is a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Chandler has probably come out to Las Vegas a few times to see his brother fight, as Jon has a 6-1 record in his fights in Las Vegas.