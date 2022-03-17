Chandler Jones adds distinguished pedigree to the Raiders defense

Nearly 108 career sacks, four Pro Bowl appearances, two first team All-Pro selections, one Super Bowl ring – and now a Las Vegas Raider.
The Silver and Black made a splash signing by luring Chandler Jones away from the Arizona Cardinals. Jones has a résumé that speaks for itself, as the 32-year-old has accomplished almost all that there is in his 10-year NFL career. His signing immediately makes him the most accomplished player on the Raiders defense, and a leader that the team can depend.
Here's a rundown of what Jones brings to Raider Nation and the city of Las Vegas.
Patriotic reunion in Vegas
It seems Chandler Jones wanted to go somewhere with some familiarity, and the Raiders give him that with his new head coach and defensive coordinator.
Jones spent four seasons with both Josh McDaniels and Patrick Graham as a Patriot. While McDaniels was on the other side of the ball as New England's offensive coordinator, Graham has worked directly and extensively with Jones, helping him develop into the star edge rusher he is now. Graham was Jones' defensive line and linebackers coach in their tenure together, with Jones racking up 36 sacks and a Pro Bowl selection under Graham.
The obvious highlight of Jones' time in New England was the Super Bowl XLIX victory over the Seattle Seahawks. He was a part of the iconic goal line stand that won them the game, 28-24.
No friends in the division
Jones has never played on a team in the AFC West prior to his signing with the Raiders, but his opposing divisional quarterbacks know exactly who he is.
Since 2012, Jones has recorded 18.5 sacks on Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes. Wilson was drafted the same season as the edge rusher, and has played against him countless times – including Super Bowl XLIX. In Jones' one game against Mahomes in November 2018, Jones sacked him twice.
The one starting AFC West quarterback he hasn't faced yet is Justin Herbert. The Pro Bowl offensive MVP will have to play Jones twice this year, and may soon be on that list with Wilson and Mahomes.
Keeping up with the Joneses
Jones comes from an extremely athletic family, with himself and his two brothers all reaching the pinnacle of their professions.
Chandler has two older brothers: former NFL defensive tackle Arthur Jones and former UFC lightweight heavyweight champion Jon "Bones" Jones. Arthur Jones, like Chandler, played for the Syracuse Orange. Arthur was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2010 and won a Super Bowl with them in 2012 – defeating Chandler's Patriots in the process.
Chandler's other brother Jon has a 26-1 UFC record and is a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. Chandler has probably come out to Las Vegas a few times to see his brother fight, as Jon has a 6-1 record in his fights in Las Vegas.
"I just feel like we all three pushed each other," Chandler Jones told AZCentral.com in 2019. "We were very competitive. We still are. But I mean, three brothers who all ended up being professional athletes? You always want to do better than the other brother, so the competitive nature, I think it helped make each of successful."
Another devastating duo in the AFC West
Pairing Chandler Jones next to Maxx Crosby is poised to be a next-level tandem with Jones' numbers in recent memory.
His 84 sacks since 2015 is the second-most of any player in that span – only second to Aaron Donald who has five more sacks in 12 more games. Last season, Jones notched 11 sacks with an 89.8 PFF pass rushing grade.
On the other side, Crosby is coming off a Pro Bowl year with eight sacks, over 100 pressures and a 91.9 PFF pass rush grade.
Combined, Crosby and Jones have the second-most career sacks of any of the starting edge rushing duos in the division (132.5).
View photos of new Raiders linebacker Chandler Jones in action. The four-time Pro Bowler has played in 139 games, recording 473 tackles, 107.5 sacks, 27 pass deflections, 33 forced fumbles, 10 fumble recoveries and one interception.