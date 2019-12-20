Charles Woodson reminisces with members of the Raiders about final game in Oakland

Dec 19, 2019 at 04:02 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Despite falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Oakland Raiders' final home game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the vibe and energy throughout the stadium was special from the moment the gates opened until the sun set.

Since moving back from Los Angeles in 1995, the Raiders have called the OACC home, and dozens of  notable players have dug their cleats into the field over the past 25 years, among them, NFL legend Charles Woodson.

Ahead of the Raiders' final home game in Oakland, the former Raider interviewed Head Coach Jon Gruden, Derek Carr, and radio personality Brent Musburger to capture the magic leading up to and during the game.

Raider Nation has supported the team through thick and thin, and the Black Hole will always have a special place in the hearts of those who knew it best; listen to Gruden, Musburger, and Woodson get sentimental about leaving the notorious corner of the Coliseum behind.

Prior to the start of the game, Musburger told Woodson about some of his favorite memories at the Coliseum, and how he always had to watch John Madden and the Raiders.

Derek Carr grew up watching the Raiders with his dad and has several favorite players that have worn the Silver and Black, but none compare to his admiration and respect for Charles Woodson.

Rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby isn't old enough to have watched the bad-ass Raiders from the '80s, but he knew he belonged here as soon as the team drafted him.

As the Raiders begin their transition to Las Vegas, they will always have fond memories of the city they called home for 46 years. Al Davis always said the greatness of the Raiders is in their future, and his son Mark Davis is carrying the team into a new era.

Related Content

news

'Don't look back, don't look forward': How Thayer Munford Jr. has found peace within himself

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Munford shares how he tackles mental wellness while navigating life in the NFL.

news

Raiders finalize 2023 preseason schedule

Dates and times are here for the Silver and Black's matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

news

Top notes, takeaways and quotes from Thursday's OTA practice

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down a few noteworthy aspects from the open Raiders' OTA practice.

news

Raiders open up first week of OTAs

Read through for a few things to know coming off Josh McDaniels' first media availability of OTAs.

Latest Content

news

'Don't look back, don't look forward': How Thayer Munford Jr. has found peace within himself

May 26, 2023

During Mental Health Awareness Month, Munford shares how he tackles mental wellness while navigating life in the NFL.

news

Raiders finalize 2023 preseason schedule

May 26, 2023

Dates and times are here for the Silver and Black's matchups against the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

gallery

Photos: Las Vegas Raiders' 2023 Schedule

May 26, 2023

Take a look at when and where the Las Vegas Raiders will face their opponents for this upcoming season.

news

Top notes, takeaways and quotes from Thursday's OTA practice

May 25, 2023

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards breaks down a few noteworthy aspects from the open Raiders' OTA practice.

gallery

Photos: Raiders 2023 OTAs | Week 1

May 25, 2023

View the best photos from the first week of the Las Vegas Raiders' OTAs at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

news

Raiders open up first week of OTAs

May 25, 2023

Read through for a few things to know coming off Josh McDaniels' first media availability of OTAs.

audio

Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby and Marcus Epps Pressers - 5.25.23 | 2023 OTAs | RPP

May 25, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams, defensive end Maxx Crosby and safety Marcus Epps address the media following OTA practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

video

Davante Adams: 'I'm ecstatic to get to work with the new guys'

May 25, 2023

Wide receiver Davante Adams discusses quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, 2023 OTAs and more.

video

Maxx Crosby: 'I can get better in every single way and I work on that every single day'

May 25, 2023

Defensive end Maxx Crosby discusses rookie defensive end Tyree Wilson, Year 2 in defensive coordinator Patrick Graham's scheme, 2023 OTAs and more

video

Marcus Epps: 'I feel like the defense fits my skill set really well'

May 25, 2023

Safety Marcus Epps discusses 2023 OTAs, learning the defensive scheme and more.

audio

Coach McDaniels Presser - 5.25.23 | 2023 OTAs | RPP

May 25, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels addresses the media prior to OTA practice at Intermountain Health Performance Center.

video

Coach McDaniels provides roster updates, talks start of OTAs

May 25, 2023

Head Coach Josh McDaniels discusses the start of OTAs, wide receiver Davante Adams and more.

View All
Advertising