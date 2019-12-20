Charles Woodson reminisces with members of the Raiders about final game in Oakland

Despite falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Oakland Raiders' final home game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the vibe and energy throughout the stadium was special from the moment the gates opened until the sun set.
Since moving back from Los Angeles in 1995, the Raiders have called the OACC home, and dozens of notable players have dug their cleats into the field over the past 25 years, among them, NFL legend Charles Woodson.
Ahead of the Raiders' final home game in Oakland, the former Raider interviewed Head Coach Jon Gruden, Derek Carr, and radio personality Brent Musburger to capture the magic leading up to and during the game.
Raider Nation has supported the team through thick and thin, and the Black Hole will always have a special place in the hearts of those who knew it best; listen to Gruden, Musburger, and Woodson get sentimental about leaving the notorious corner of the Coliseum behind.
Prior to the start of the game, Musburger told Woodson about some of his favorite memories at the Coliseum, and how he always had to watch John Madden and the Raiders.
Derek Carr grew up watching the Raiders with his dad and has several favorite players that have worn the Silver and Black, but none compare to his admiration and respect for Charles Woodson.
Rookie defensive end Maxx Crosby isn't old enough to have watched the bad-ass Raiders from the '80s, but he knew he belonged here as soon as the team drafted him.
As the Raiders begin their transition to Las Vegas, they will always have fond memories of the city they called home for 46 years. Al Davis always said the greatness of the Raiders is in their future, and his son Mark Davis is carrying the team into a new era.