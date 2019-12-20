Charles Woodson reminisces with members of the Raiders about final game in Oakland

Despite falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Oakland Raiders' final home game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, the vibe and energy throughout the stadium was special from the moment the gates opened until the sun set.

Since moving back from Los Angeles in 1995, the Raiders have called the OACC home, and dozens of notable players have dug their cleats into the field over the past 25 years, among them, NFL legend Charles Woodson.

Ahead of the Raiders' final home game in Oakland, the former Raider interviewed Head Coach Jon Gruden, Derek Carr, and radio personality Brent Musburger to capture the magic leading up to and during the game.