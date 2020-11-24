Charles Woodson headlines trio of Raiders named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Nov 24, 2020 at 11:56 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Raiders legend Charles Woodson is one of four first-year eligible players among the 25 semifinalists of modern-era players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Another Raider, Eric Allen, is one of four previously eligible players who is a semifinalist for the first time.

To be considered for selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, 18 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee the day before Super Bowl LV.

Raiders fans will remember that Tom Flores is inching closer to a long overdue induction in Canton as a coach finalist for the Class of 2021.

Below is the full list of modern-era semifinalists. Raiders are in bold.

  • CB Eric Allen
  • DE Jared Allen
  • T Willie Anderson
  • CB/S Ronde Barber
  • LB Cornelius Bennett
  • T Tony Boselli
  • S LeRoy Butler
  • G Alan Faneca
  • S Rodney Harrison
  • WR Torry Holt
  • WR Calvin Johnson
  • S John Lynch
  • QB Peyton Manning
  • LB Clay Matthews
  • LB Sam Mills
  • DE/DT Richard Seymour
  • ST/WR Steve Tasker
  • RB Fred Taylor
  • LB Zach Thomas
  • WR Hines Ward
  • WR Reggie Wayne
  • LB Patrick Willis
  • CB/S Charles Woodson
  • S Darren Woodson
  • DT Bryant Young

The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Canton, Ohio.

Related Content

news

Game Preview: The Raiders travel to Atlanta to face the Falcons

The Las Vegas Raiders took an L to the Chiefs in Week 11, but it was a hard-fought game, and they'll be looking to rebound against the Falcons.
news

Coach Gruden, Raiders recovering from Sunday night loss to get ready for the Falcons

Gruden is excited to get to work with his defense, preparing for the Falcons offense and his old assistant coach. 
news

Raiders claim DE Takkarist McKinley, add Vic Beasley to practice squad

McKinley, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound defensive end, was originally drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Allegiant Stadium construction workers light Al Davis Memorial Torch

Men and women, representing the 12,000-plus individuals who contributed to the design and construction of Allegiant Stadium, were afforded the honor of lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch prior to Week 11.

Advertising