Charles Woodson headlines trio of Raiders named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Raiders legend Charles Woodson is one of four first-year eligible players among the 25 semifinalists of modern-era players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.
Another Raider, Eric Allen, is one of four previously eligible players who is a semifinalist for the first time.
To be considered for selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.
Meanwhile, 18 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee the day before Super Bowl LV.
Raiders fans will remember that Tom Flores is inching closer to a long overdue induction in Canton as a coach finalist for the Class of 2021.
Below is the full list of modern-era semifinalists. Raiders are in bold.
- CB Eric Allen
- DE Jared Allen
- T Willie Anderson
- CB/S Ronde Barber
- LB Cornelius Bennett
- T Tony Boselli
- S LeRoy Butler
- G Alan Faneca
- S Rodney Harrison
- WR Torry Holt
- WR Calvin Johnson
- S John Lynch
- QB Peyton Manning
- LB Clay Matthews
- LB Sam Mills
- DE/DT Richard Seymour
- ST/WR Steve Tasker
- RB Fred Taylor
- LB Zach Thomas
- WR Hines Ward
- WR Reggie Wayne
- LB Patrick Willis
- CB/S Charles Woodson
- S Darren Woodson
- DT Bryant Young
The Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021 will be enshrined Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 in Canton, Ohio.