Charles Woodson headlines trio of Raiders named Hall of Fame semifinalists

Raiders legend Charles Woodson is one of four first-year eligible players among the 25 semifinalists of modern-era players for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2021.

Another Raider, Eric Allen, is one of four previously eligible players who is a semifinalist for the first time.

To be considered for selection to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a nominated individual must not have participated as an active player for five consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, 18 finalists will be presented to the full 48-member Pro Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee the day before Super Bowl LV.

Raiders fans will remember that Tom Flores is inching closer to a long overdue induction in Canton as a coach finalist for the Class of 2021.

Below is the full list of modern-era semifinalists. Raiders are in bold.

CB Eric Allen

DE Jared Allen

T Willie Anderson

CB/S Ronde Barber

LB Cornelius Bennett

T Tony Boselli

S LeRoy Butler

G Alan Faneca

S Rodney Harrison

WR Torry Holt

WR Calvin Johnson

S John Lynch

QB Peyton Manning

LB Clay Matthews

LB Sam Mills

DE/DT Richard Seymour

ST/WR Steve Tasker

RB Fred Taylor

LB Zach Thomas

WR Hines Ward

WR Reggie Wayne

LB Patrick Willis

CB/S Charles Woodson

S Darren Woodson

DT Bryant Young