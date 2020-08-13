Clelin Ferrell is ready to become the cornerstone piece the Raiders drafted him to be

Since the conclusion of the 2019 season, Ferrell has become bigger, stronger, and faster, setting individual goals for the upcoming year.

"I feel like, for me, I just go back and I always set goals for the offseason, and I set goals for the year," Ferrell explained to reporters Thursday. "My goal for the year kind of drives my goal for the offseason, and that's to always focus on winning the Super Bowl. So, I feel like, in order for us to do that, I have to be ready to do what's asked of me. For me, [I want] to be a cornerstone in this organization and I'm a guy that plays up and down the defensive line. I had to put on a lot of weight and gain a lot of knowledge through the offseason in order to do that."

Guenther mentioned last season that Ferrell was focusing too much on the mental aspect of the game, rather than trusting in his physical gifts, and the 23-year-old defensive end sees that now. Understandably, there's a learning curve all rookies experience, but Ferrell feels confident in what's being asked of him ahead of the Raiders' first game on September 13, and he credits a portion of the confidence he's gained to working with defensive line coach Rod Marinelli.

"First off, I thank God for putting great people in my life and just the opportunity to learn from someone who's considered a legend in the game," he said. "[Marinelli] doesn't carry himself that way, he still carries himself like he's a young coach dying to make an impact on the league. It's been truly, truly great.

"I really love his teaching because he understands and appreciates that football isn't a scientific thing. It's a game we love to play and you just have to go out there and play hard and play with a disposition. So, I love him, for sure."

The emergence of Maxx Crosby alongside Ferrell was a pleasant surprise last year and the Raiders expect the duo of "Salt N' Pepa" to be a force moving forward. The expectations that burdened Ferrell during his rookie season still exist, but now he has the knowledge and confidence to exceed them.