Coach Gruden announces captains for 2021 season

Head Coach Jon Gruden revealed the Silver and Black's 2021 team captains during his press conference Thursday, and the players wearing the "C" patch this season are a mix of older veterans and young pacesetters.
In alphabetical order, Derek Carr, Maxx Crosby, Richie Incognito, Alec Ingold, Josh Jacobs, Yannick Ngakoue and Darren Waller were named captains after a vote by their teammates.
"We've got seven captains," Gruden said. "One on special teams. We had a triple tie on offense and I wasn't in the mood to tell Richie Incognito he didn't get selected. But it's pretty cool, the players still look up to him so much, and Jacobs and Ingold for them to take this step in their careers. You've already documented what Maxx and Waller have been through. To make this transition to success, smashing success, as a captain in the National Football League is quite a story. And Derek Carr as always has been at the front of our leadership committee here."
Carr is the only holdover from last season's captaincy with the departure of Rodney Hudson, Maliek Collins, Erik Harris and Kyle Wilber this offseason.
The addition of Crosby, Jacobs and Ingold is a further testament to their development since joining the team together in 2019.