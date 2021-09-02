Coach Gruden announces captains for 2021 season

"We've got seven captains," Gruden said. "One on special teams. We had a triple tie on offense and I wasn't in the mood to tell Richie Incognito he didn't get selected. But it's pretty cool, the players still look up to him so much, and Jacobs and Ingold for them to take this step in their careers. You've already documented what Maxx and Waller have been through. To make this transition to success, smashing success, as a captain in the National Football League is quite a story. And Derek Carr as always has been at the front of our leadership committee here."