Coach Gruden believes Zay Jones is the Raiders' most improved player

Sep 02, 2020 at 04:22 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

jones-pulse-82620-main

Usually when the No. 1 receiver on your depth chart goes down with a season-ending injury in Training Camp, it leaves your team in flux. For the Raiders, it's just an opportunity for another talented receiver to step up and shine bright.

The Las Vegas Raiders placed Tyrell Williams on IR September 1 with a torn labrum, effectively ending his season.

Despite Williams going down for the season after a 2019 season which saw him top 600 receiving yards and six touchdowns, Coach Gruden sees receivers on the roster now who can fill the void.

One of those will be Zay Jones. Jones has made strides in his second season as a Raider, impressing the coaching staff in camp and garnering chemistry with quarterback Derek Carr. Gruden has gone as far as to say that he believes that Jones is the most improved player on the roster.

"(Jones) has really done a great job of getting himself quicker, getting himself in premier shape and faster. His stamina is something I marvel at; he can run all day and he's a lot more confident," Gruden said.

The team will also be looking to veteran free agent signing Nelson Agholor to make some plays. Agholor signed a one-year deal this offseason, and he's looking to make an impact for the team in whatever capacity he can.

"This is a beautiful opportunity for me to get a chance to play under a guy like Coach Gruden who has a background in coaching receivers, and I chose this opportunity to make myself a better player," Agholor said. "I'm embracing any role that comes my way."

Agholor is expected to use his veteran experience to bring along the young receiving core that the Raiders have put together the past two years in the draft. Second-year receiver Hunter Renfrow is poised to pick up where he left off from his rookie season, in which he produced 605 receiving yards and four touchdown catches.

The Raiders are also invested in their first and third-round 2020 draft picks in Henry Ruggs III out of Alabama and Bryan Edwards out of South Carolina. Both rookie receivers have been impressive throughout Training Camp.

"(Ruggs) is a great kid who has been brought up well, got a great family," Gruden said Wednesday. "He's just a hardworking, no-nonsense, day-to-day, consistent grinder. He's got a big future ahead of him I think, as long as we don't screw him up."

The Raiders will be looking for big-time production from their receiving core depth as they travel to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, to play the Carolina Panthers for the first game of the season on September 13.

Practice Photos: Wednesday 9.2.20

Get an exclusive look at photos from the Raiders practice at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nev.

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.
1 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten (82) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
2 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.
3 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.
4 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.
5 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (3) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) during practice.
6 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders guard Richie Incognito (64) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
7 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) during practice.
8 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Madre Harper (43) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
9 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.
10 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
11 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
12 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
13 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) during practice.
14 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Justin Phillips (56) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.
15 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Javin White (53) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.
16 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
17 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.
18 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nevin Lawson (26) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.
19 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Keisean Nixon (22) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
20 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice.
21 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Doss (18) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
22 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.
23 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
24 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.
25 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
26 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.
27 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.
28 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Lynn Bowden Jr. (33) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.
29 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Daniel Ross (93) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
30 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.
31 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice.
32 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.
33 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.
34 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Denzelle Good (71) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
35 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.
36 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.
37 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Jeff Heath (38) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
38 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.
39 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Trayvon Mullen (27) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
40 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
41 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.
42 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Theo Riddick (35) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) during practice.
43 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Devontae Booker (34) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.
44 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.
45 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders fullback Alec Ingold (45) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) during practice.
46 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Mike Panasiuk (91) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.
47 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Clelin Ferrell (96) and tackle Brandon Parker (75) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.
48 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Andre James (68) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
49 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.
50 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
51 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.
52 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.
53 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Arden Key (99) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.
54 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.
55 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.
56 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders center Rodney Hudson (61) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.
57 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) and kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.
58 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.
59 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.
60 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Amik Robertson (21) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.
61 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Rico Gafford (10) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice.
62 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Sam Young (70) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.
63 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders safety Dallin Leavitt (32) during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.
64 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Jon Gruden during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.
65 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders players and coaches huddle during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running backs huddle during practice.
66 / 66

Las Vegas Raiders running backs huddle during practice.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team
news

Raiders acquire 2021 draft pick in trade with the Washington Football Team

The Las Vegas Raiders have acquired a 2021 draft pick via a trade with the Washington Football Team, the club announced Wednesday.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) on the field for practice at 2020 Training Camp at Allegiant Stadium, Friday, August 28, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nev.
news

Daniel Carlson explains how Allegiant Stadium's 'perfect conditions' will impact special teams

The Las Vegas Raiders have yet to play a game at their new stadium, but the team is already raving about the conditions.
Remembering the first win of Tom Flores' legendary career as the Raiders' head coach
news

Remembering the first win of Tom Flores' legendary career as the Raiders' head coach

Forty one years ago, Tom Flores stepped on the field of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the first time as the Raiders Head Coach.
ESPN Predice Exito de Jacobs
news

ESPN Predice Exito de Jacobs

Josh Jacobs sería uno de los 100 mejores jugadores en el 2020.

Advertising