Coach Gruden, Raiders turn their attention to the undefeated Buffalo Bills

Sep 28, 2020 at 06:22 PM
Levi Edwards

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders are determined not to wallow in defeat, as they've turned their attention to their next opponent.

The Silver and Black will be returning to the desert to face the Buffalo Bills in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season to the New England Patriots 36-20.

The Raiders looked like a cohesive unit in the first half, starting the game off with two straight third-and-out defensive stops. This was combined with Derek Carr finding receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Foster Moreau on some key plays that led to points, making it a one-possession game at halftime.

The Patriots were able to win the time of possession matchup and run the ball effectively to pull out the win. The Patriots had 250 rushing yards against the Raiders.

"Well, No.1, we obviously missed some tackles," said Coach Gruden. "When you miss tackles, that's a hard thing. No. 2, we had some guys out of their gaps. We lined up wrong one time and we had a couple of times where we didn't get in our gaps appropriately on blitzes. And when you make mistakes in a one-gap defense and you miss a few tackles, yardage can add up, and that's what happened yesterday."

The Raiders are looking forward to having a solid week of practice in preparation of a Bills team who's offense is lead by rising superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to a 3-0 season, including a 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, throwing a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in regulation to win the game.

In the offseason, the Buffalo Bills made a blockbuster trade for the former Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The trade has been extremely beneficial for the Bills passing attack, as Allen has thrown for 1,038 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception with a 71 percent completion rating. Gruden acknowledges that Allen is a huge threat as his recent play reminds him of a certain Hall of Fame quarterback that played for a divisional rival.

"He is a fun guy to watch, man," said Gruden "He can really throw the ball. He's got a great playing style. He's got a lot of John Elway's playing style. He can scramble, he's strong, he's tough. He's a big-time player. And they've got an arsenal around him with the acquisition of [Stefon] Diggs from the Vikings, John Brown; they got some guys that can really run.

The young, talented Silver and Black defense will have their hands full with the Bills high octane offense, however they've been progressing every game of the season. Second-year players Johnathan Abram and Maxx Crosby had their moments against the Patriots as Abram caught his first interception of his career and Crosby finished the game with two sacks. Trayvon Mullen also had an impressive game with four pass deflections.

By the Numbers: Individuals shine despite loss to the Patriots
By the Numbers: Individuals shine despite loss to the Patriots

It wasn't the result the Las Vegas Raiders hoped for Sunday, losing 36-20, but there were some positives against the New England Patriots.
Defensiva Debe Mejorar
Defensiva Debe Mejorar

Después de derrota ante los Patriots, Crosby & Gruden saben que debe mejorar defensiva en lo consiguiente.
Renfrow's highlights were a bright spot Sunday, but he's focused on team execution
Renfrow's highlights were a bright spot Sunday, but he's focused on team execution

It's often said that Hunter Renfrow isn't the "flashiest" player on the Las Vegas Raiders, but against the New England Patriots that couldn't have been more false.
Crosby, Gruden look to tighten up defense moving forward after loss to Patriots
Crosby, Gruden look to tighten up defense moving forward after loss to Patriots

Penalties, time of possession and rushing yards yielded all told the story of a young Raiders defense finding its way early in the season.

