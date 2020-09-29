Coach Gruden, Raiders turn their attention to the undefeated Buffalo Bills

Jon Gruden and the Las Vegas Raiders are determined not to wallow in defeat, as they've turned their attention to their next opponent.

The Silver and Black will be returning to the desert to face the Buffalo Bills in Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The Raiders are coming off their first loss of the season to the New England Patriots 36-20.

The Raiders looked like a cohesive unit in the first half, starting the game off with two straight third-and-out defensive stops. This was combined with Derek Carr finding receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Foster Moreau on some key plays that led to points, making it a one-possession game at halftime.

The Patriots were able to win the time of possession matchup and run the ball effectively to pull out the win. The Patriots had 250 rushing yards against the Raiders.

"Well, No.1, we obviously missed some tackles," said Coach Gruden. "When you miss tackles, that's a hard thing. No. 2, we had some guys out of their gaps. We lined up wrong one time and we had a couple of times where we didn't get in our gaps appropriately on blitzes. And when you make mistakes in a one-gap defense and you miss a few tackles, yardage can add up, and that's what happened yesterday."

The Raiders are looking forward to having a solid week of practice in preparation of a Bills team who's offense is lead by rising superstar quarterback Josh Allen.

Josh Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to a 3-0 season, including a 35-32 victory over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, throwing a touchdown pass with 15 seconds left in regulation to win the game.

In the offseason, the Buffalo Bills made a blockbuster trade for the former Vikings Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs. The trade has been extremely beneficial for the Bills passing attack, as Allen has thrown for 1,038 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception with a 71 percent completion rating. Gruden acknowledges that Allen is a huge threat as his recent play reminds him of a certain Hall of Fame quarterback that played for a divisional rival.

"He is a fun guy to watch, man," said Gruden "He can really throw the ball. He's got a great playing style. He's got a lot of John Elway's playing style. He can scramble, he's strong, he's tough. He's a big-time player. And they've got an arsenal around him with the acquisition of [Stefon] Diggs from the Vikings, John Brown; they got some guys that can really run.