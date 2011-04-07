Coach Roll Attends a Health Fair

Apr 07, 2011 at 09:44 AM
040711-BRoll-story.jpg

Coach Brad Roll speaks to the students about proper nutrition and exercise. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Raiders Strength and Conditioning Coach Brad Roll attended the 2nd Annual Havenscourt Health Fair on the campus of Roots Middle School and Coliseum College Prep Academy in Oakland, Calif., to inform students about proper nutrition. Coach Roll provided nutrition guides to the students and spent time explaining healthy food choices to those in attendance. Coach Roll also participated in a short skit, in which he donned a watermelon costume, to remind students of the importance of eating well.

"Commitment to Excellence applies not only to preparation on the field, but also in the community," said Coach Roll. "It is essential to provide never ending awareness for healthy living and quality decision making in life to tomorrow's leaders."

Check out the photo gallery from the health fair.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

