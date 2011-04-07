Coach Roll Attends a Health Fair

Raiders Strength and Conditioning Coach Brad Roll attended the 2nd Annual Havenscourt Health Fair on the campus of Roots Middle School and Coliseum College Prep Academy in Oakland, Calif., to inform students about proper nutrition. Coach Roll provided nutrition guides to the students and spent time explaining healthy food choices to those in attendance. Coach Roll also participated in a short skit, in which he donned a watermelon costume, to remind students of the importance of eating well.