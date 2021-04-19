Coach Tom Cable remains the 'steady force' of the reloaded offensive line

The Raiders offensive line was a huge plug-and-play situation for the Raiders last season, and the line will see even more change this upcoming 2021 NFL season with some familiar starters being traded to make way for young talent coming up behind them.

Despite whatever changes are to come for the Silver and Black's offensive line, Coach Tom Cable has proven that he can take command of the unit and lead them.

Cable has become a consistent presence in the Raiders coaching staff since returning to the team in 2018 under Head Coach Jon Gruden, and his ability to get the best out of his offensive linemen was a big reason Gruden and the Silver and Black wanted Cable back.

In the duration that Cable has been back coaching the offensive line, the Raiders have produced three Pro Bowl offensive linemen (Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson, Donald Penn). They're also coming off a season of having a top-12 run and pass blocking offense, despite the Week 1 starting offensive line playing together for one game. Left tackle Kolton Miller, who played 14 games the 2020 season, looks poised to be Cable's next Pro Bowl offensive lineman.

Miller gives major credit to his coach that has guided him in his progression out of UCLA.

"Coach Cable has helped me tremendously through these past couple years through technique, from even lessons man-to-man," said Miller. "He's helped redefine my technique and I've had a lot more success on the field because of it, and I'm going to continue to pick up on his lessons."

The clout that Cable brings to the Raiders has also brought attention within free agency this offseason. The former Houston Texans center Nick Martin attributed the respect he and the rest of the NFL have for Cable as a reason for him wanting to play in the desert.

"He's made a footprint in this league as a great offensive line coach. That got me really fired up," Martin said. "I've played with some people who have been fortunate to play with Coach Cable, and everyone's loved him, the way he's aggressive and teaches technique."

Coach Cable also played a big role in four-time Pro Bowler Richie Incognito re-signing with the Silver and Black this offseason, as he enters his 15th NFL season.

"Playing with Coach Cable is awesome," said Incognito. "He's a steady force in the offensive line room. He's an excellent teacher and an excellent coach. He does a great job of getting everyone on the same page with the game plan and obviously getting us prepared with techniques. He's a really smart guy, he's a run-game coordinator and I really look forward to seeing what he puts together week-in and week-out to attack these different defenses."

With offensive linemen Andre James, John Simpson, and Brandon Parker poised to step up big this season, there's no question that Coach Cable is looking forward to getting the young guys on track to keep Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs protected.