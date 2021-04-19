Coach Tom Cable remains the 'steady force' of the reloaded offensive line

Apr 19, 2021 at 11:42 AM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The Raiders offensive line was a huge plug-and-play situation for the Raiders last season, and the line will see even more change this upcoming 2021 NFL season with some familiar starters being traded to make way for young talent coming up behind them.

Despite whatever changes are to come for the Silver and Black's offensive line, Coach Tom Cable has proven that he can take command of the unit and lead them.

Cable has become a consistent presence in the Raiders coaching staff since returning to the team in 2018 under Head Coach Jon Gruden, and his ability to get the best out of his offensive linemen was a big reason Gruden and the Silver and Black wanted Cable back.

In the duration that Cable has been back coaching the offensive line, the Raiders have produced three Pro Bowl offensive linemen (Trent Brown, Rodney Hudson, Donald Penn). They're also coming off a season of having a top-12 run and pass blocking offense, despite the Week 1 starting offensive line playing together for one game. Left tackle Kolton Miller, who played 14 games the 2020 season, looks poised to be Cable's next Pro Bowl offensive lineman.

Miller gives major credit to his coach that has guided him in his progression out of UCLA.

"Coach Cable has helped me tremendously through these past couple years through technique, from even lessons man-to-man," said Miller. "He's helped redefine my technique and I've had a lot more success on the field because of it, and I'm going to continue to pick up on his lessons."

The clout that Cable brings to the Raiders has also brought attention within free agency this offseason. The former Houston Texans center Nick Martin attributed the respect he and the rest of the NFL have for Cable as a reason for him wanting to play in the desert.

"He's made a footprint in this league as a great offensive line coach. That got me really fired up," Martin said. "I've played with some people who have been fortunate to play with Coach Cable, and everyone's loved him, the way he's aggressive and teaches technique."

Coach Cable also played a big role in four-time Pro Bowler Richie Incognito re-signing with the Silver and Black this offseason, as he enters his 15th NFL season.

"Playing with Coach Cable is awesome," said Incognito. "He's a steady force in the offensive line room. He's an excellent teacher and an excellent coach. He does a great job of getting everyone on the same page with the game plan and obviously getting us prepared with techniques. He's a really smart guy, he's a run-game coordinator and I really look forward to seeing what he puts together week-in and week-out to attack these different defenses."

With offensive linemen Andre James, John Simpson, and Brandon Parker poised to step up big this season, there's no question that Coach Cable is looking forward to getting the young guys on track to keep Derek Carr and Josh Jacobs protected.

With the success he's already had, I definitely wouldn't sweat the technique.

Photos: NFL.com's top 5 2021 NFL Draft prospects by position

View NFL.com's Bucky Brooks' top five prospects at each major position in the 2021 draft class.

Quarterbacks 1. Trevor Lawrence - Clemson
1 / 60

Quarterbacks

1. Trevor Lawrence - Clemson

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 2. Justin Fields - Ohio State
2 / 60

Quarterbacks

2. Justin Fields - Ohio State

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 3. Zach Wilson - BYU
3 / 60

Quarterbacks

3. Zach Wilson - BYU

George Frey/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 4. Trey Lance - North Dakota State
4 / 60

Quarterbacks

4. Trey Lance - North Dakota State

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press
Quarterbacks 5. Mac Jones - Alabama
5 / 60

Quarterbacks

5. Mac Jones - Alabama

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press
Running Backs 1. Najee Harris - Alabama
6 / 60

Running Backs

1. Najee Harris - Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
Running Backs 2. Travis Etienne - Clemson
7 / 60

Running Backs

2. Travis Etienne - Clemson

Ken Ruinard/Associated Press
Running Backs 3. Javonte Williams - North Carolina
8 / 60

Running Backs

3. Javonte Williams - North Carolina

Chris Seward/Associated Press
Running Backs 4. Michael Carter - North Carolina
9 / 60

Running Backs

4. Michael Carter - North Carolina

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
Running Backs 5. Trey Sermon - Ohio State
10 / 60

Running Backs

5. Trey Sermon - Ohio State

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 1. Ja'Marr Chase - LSU
11 / 60

Wide Receivers

1. Ja'Marr Chase - LSU

David J. Phillip/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 2. Jaylen Waddle - Alabama
12 / 60

Wide Receivers

2. Jaylen Waddle - Alabama

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 3. DeVonta Smith - Alabama
13 / 60

Wide Receivers

3. DeVonta Smith - Alabama

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 4. Kadarius Toney - Florida
14 / 60

Wide Receivers

4. Kadarius Toney - Florida

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Wide Receivers 5. Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU
15 / 60

Wide Receivers

5. Terrace Marshall Jr. - LSU

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Tight Ends 1. Kyle Pitts - Florida
16 / 60

Tight Ends

1. Kyle Pitts - Florida

John Raoux/Associated Press
Tight Ends 2. Pat Freiermuth - Penn State
17 / 60

Tight Ends

2. Pat Freiermuth - Penn State

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Tight Ends 3. Hunter Long - Boston College
18 / 60

Tight Ends

3. Hunter Long - Boston College

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Tight Ends 4. Brevin Jordan - Miami
19 / 60

Tight Ends

4. Brevin Jordan - Miami

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Tight Ends 5. Tre' McKitty - Georgia
20 / 60

Tight Ends

5. Tre' McKitty - Georgia

John Raoux/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 1. Penei Sewell - Oregon
21 / 60

Offensive Tackles

1. Penei Sewell - Oregon

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 2. Rashawn Slater - Northwestern
22 / 60

Offensive Tackles

2. Rashawn Slater - Northwestern

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 3. Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech
23 / 60

Offensive Tackles

3. Christian Darrisaw - Virginia Tech

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 4. Jalen Mayfield - Michigan
24 / 60

Offensive Tackles

4. Jalen Mayfield - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Offensive Tackles 5. James Hudson III - Cincinnati
25 / 60

Offensive Tackles

5. James Hudson III - Cincinnati

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 1. Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC
26 / 60

Interior Blockers

1. Alijah Vera-Tucker - USC

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 2. Wyatt Davis - Ohio State
27 / 60

Interior Blockers

2. Wyatt Davis - Ohio State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 3. Trey Smith - Tennessee
28 / 60

Interior Blockers

3. Trey Smith - Tennessee

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 4. Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma
29 / 60

Interior Blockers

4. Creed Humphrey - Oklahoma

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Interior Blockers 5. Landon Dickerson - Alabama
30 / 60

Interior Blockers

5. Landon Dickerson - Alabama

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 1. Gregory Rousseau - Miami
31 / 60

Edge Defenders

1. Gregory Rousseau - Miami

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 2. Jaelan Phillips - Miami
32 / 60

Edge Defenders

2. Jaelan Phillips - Miami

Matt Gentry/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 3. Kwity Paye - Michigan
33 / 60

Edge Defenders

3. Kwity Paye - Michigan

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 4. Carlos Basham Jr. - Wake Forest
34 / 60

Edge Defenders

4. Carlos Basham Jr. - Wake Forest

Nell Redmond/Associated Press
Edge Defenders 5. Jayson Oweh - Penn State
35 / 60

Edge Defenders

5. Jayson Oweh - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 1. Levi Onwuzurike - Washington
36 / 60

Defensive Tackles

1. Levi Onwuzurike - Washington

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 2. Christian Barmore - Alabama
37 / 60

Defensive Tackles

2. Christian Barmore - Alabama

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 3. Daviyon Nixon - Iowa
38 / 60

Defensive Tackles

3. Daviyon Nixon - Iowa

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 4. Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA
39 / 60

Defensive Tackles

4. Osa Odighizuwa - UCLA

Young Kwak/Associated Press
Defensive Tackles 5. Jay Tufele - USC
40 / 60

Defensive Tackles

5. Jay Tufele - USC

David Zalubowski/Associated Press
Linebackers 1. Micah Parsons - Penn State
41 / 60

Linebackers

1. Micah Parsons - Penn State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Linebackers 2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame
42 / 60

Linebackers

2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Notre Dame

Matt Cashore/Associated Press
Linebackers 3. Nick Bolton - Missouri
43 / 60

Linebackers

3. Nick Bolton - Missouri

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press
Linebackers 4. Jabril Cox - LSU
44 / 60

Linebackers

4. Jabril Cox - LSU

Butch Dill/Associated Press
Linebackers 5. Chazz Surratt - North Carolina
45 / 60

Linebackers

5. Chazz Surratt - North Carolina

Gerry Broome/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 1. Zaven Collins - Tulsa
46 / 60

Outside Linebackers

1. Zaven Collins - Tulsa

Joey Johnson/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 2. Azeez Ojulari - Georgia
47 / 60

Outside Linebackers

2. Azeez Ojulari - Georgia

Michael Woods/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 3. Joseph Ossai - Texas
48 / 60

Outside Linebackers

3. Joseph Ossai - Texas

Austin Gay/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 4. Chris Rumph II - Duke
49 / 60

Outside Linebackers

4. Chris Rumph II - Duke

John Bazemore/Associated Press
Outside Linebackers 5. Baron Browning - Ohio State
50 / 60

Outside Linebackers

5. Baron Browning - Ohio State

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 1. Patrick Surtain II - Alabama
51 / 60

Cornerbacks

1. Patrick Surtain II - Alabama

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 2. Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech
52 / 60

Cornerbacks

2. Caleb Farley - Virginia Tech

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 3. Jaycee Horn - South Carolina
53 / 60

Cornerbacks

3. Jaycee Horn - South Carolina

Bruce Newman/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 4. Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State
54 / 60

Cornerbacks

4. Asante Samuel Jr. - Florida State

Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press
Cornerbacks 5. Elijah Molden - Washington
55 / 60

Cornerbacks

5. Elijah Molden - Washington

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press
Safeties 1. Trevon Moehrig - TCU
56 / 60

Safeties

1. Trevon Moehrig - TCU

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
Safeties 2. Jevon Holland - Oregon
57 / 60

Safeties

2. Jevon Holland - Oregon

Tony Avelar/Associated Press
Safeties 3. Caden Sterns - Texas
58 / 60

Safeties

3. Caden Sterns - Texas

Eric Gay/Associated Press
Safeties 4. Andre Cisco - Syracuse
59 / 60

Safeties

4. Andre Cisco - Syracuse

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
Safeties 5. Hamsah Nasirildeen - Florida State
60 / 60

Safeties

5. Hamsah Nasirildeen - Florida State

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders sign CB Rasul Douglas

Douglas joins the Raiders after stints with the Philadelphia Eagles (2017-19) and Carolina Panthers (2020).
news

Who's the biggest draft steal on the roster the Raiders have selected?

The Silver and Black have a few impactful players on their roster they were able to get at a huge bargain on draft night.
news

Mock Draft Tracker: Linebackers are gaining traction

We are two weeks away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, Raider Nation. Get your Draft caps on and take a look at which prospects the analysts are predicting will wind up in the Silver and Black.
news

NFL Anuncia Programa de Receso de Temporada 2021 

La NFL desglosó su plan de nueve semanas para el receso de temporada 2021.
Advertising