Damon Arnette is enjoying his NFL transition: 'This is the most fun I've had playing football'

Sep 23, 2020 at 05:03 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

Entering the 2020 season, the Las Vegas Raiders were prepared to play with Trayvon Mullen and Damon Arnette as their starting corners, despite their youth.

Mullen proved in his rookie year he was capable of handling the workload of a lockdown corner in the NFL, but piecing together Arnette's potential wasn't as clear. The former Ohio State Buckeye played four years at the collegiate level and racked up 140 tackles in the process. During the evaluation period, NFL analysts praised his tackling ability, but at 195 pounds wondered how he would fare at the professional level.

However, through two games, Arnette has totaled 12 tackles with one pass defensed and looks every bit the part of a first-round pick.

Against future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees, Arnette held his own facing a talented New Orleans Saints receiving core in Week 2, even without the services of Michael Thomas. It's still early, but Arnette seems to be transitioning better than most rookies, especially at his position.

"This is the most fun I've had playing football in my whole life," he told reporters Wednesday. "I don't got to worry about anything other than playing football. No extra luggage, no baggage. I can just worry about being the best player for my teammates and coaches."

The NFL pace is fast and if you aren't locked into every play or defensive call, you're sure to wind up on the bad side of a SportsCenter Top 10 reel. Coming in, Arnette knew this was the case, but he didn't let it intimidate him, and he's approaching each snap focused on his responsibilities.

"In the NFL you need sharper focus because in college you can tend to get lost and bored out there," Arnette said. "In the NFL, I can remember all the plays I've played in and each play really counts. The game seems like it goes by quicker, so I feel like that's why each play really counts. So, you gotta focus and stay in tune with each play because that one slip up could be the ball game."

During his NFL debut, Arnette bit on a double-move by wide receiver Robby Anderson, which resulted in a touchdown — so far, this has been his only "rookie mistake." Since then, the 24-year-old has been solid, but there's a lot he'd like to improve on.

"I'd say I've played hard," he said. "I'd say I've played with a lot of energy, effort. There's a lot of things to improve on, but the good I did do helped my teammates, so I'm not complaining about that. There's always room to get better and it's just the second game, so it can only get better from here."

The Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints offered good experience, but New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick is sure to try and test the rookie cornerback. Facing Cam Newton will require strong eye discipline, but Arnette is up to the task.

177 Feet Up: The 25 best photos from the catwalk | Raiders vs. Saints

View assistant photographer Matt Aguirre's best 25 photos from Allegiant Stadium's catwalk during the Las Vegas Raiders inaugural home game against the Saints on Monday Night Football.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
1 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
2 / 25

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
3 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Brandon Parker (75) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
4 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
5 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
6 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for an open receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
7 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Maliek Collins (97) and defensive end Carl Nassib (94) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
8 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Derek Carrier (85) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
9 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Nelson Agholor (15) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
10 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders safety Erik Harris (25) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
11 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) receives the snap during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
12 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
13 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) calls a play in the huddle during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
14 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders defend during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
15 / 25

The Las Vegas Raiders defend during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs behind a block from tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
16 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) runs behind a block from tackle Denzelle Good (71) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
17 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) looks for a receiver during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Jalen Richard (30) on a 20-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
18 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders guard Gabe Jackson (66) blocks for running back Jalen Richard (30) on a 20-yard touchdown run during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
19 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) rushes for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
20 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
21 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Jalen Richard (30) celebrates after rushing for a 20-yard touchdown during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
22 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks off during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes behind a block from center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
23 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes behind a block from center Rodney Hudson (61) during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
24 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) kicks a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.
25 / 25

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) is congratulated by teammates after kicking a 54-yard field goal during the regular season home game against the New Orleans Saints.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising