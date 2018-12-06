Daniel Carlson hosts Reddit AMA

Rookie kicker Daniel Carlson recently participated in a Reddit AMA; take a look at the questions that he answered.

Q: Are you happy or sad you never had to kick from the infield dirt?

Daniel Carlson: "Kind of sad, honestly. I wanted to experience it. I've grown up watching it on TV, obviously, and it would've been interesting to try it out. But obviously it's nice playing on grass. Mixed feelings about that one. laughs"

Q: How has being cut and re-signed changed your outlook on things? Has having a second chance to reprove yourself changed your work ethic in any way?

Carlson: "I was obviously very hard working before to get to the NFL, all that work put in, and it's the same thing after. You learn a lot from it though. You learn about the business side of the NFL. You learn about all the stuff off the field that changes — having to move around and stuff, that's never easy. But you have to continue to be ready for that next opportunity, and I was really excited my next opportunity ended up being here."

Q: Do you have a specific playlist that you like to listen to when you warm up?

Carlson: "I actually listen to worship music. A lot of the other guys are getting hyped up, but I have to kind of stay even-keeled and calm in those situation."

Q: What are some tips for beginners wanting to learn how to kick? Favorite meal?

Carlson: "Play soccer. Honestly. I'd say nine out of ten kickers played soccer growing up at some point. Very similar swing. It's just a good way to get that foot-eye coordination.