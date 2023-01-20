Darren Waller named finalist for NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award

The NFL Players Association has namedDarren Waller a finalist for the Alan Page Community Award, an annual honor that recognizes one player for their outstanding community service in their team city and/or hometown.

The tight end is nominated for the award after previously having been named the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP. Waller spoke with nearly 400 service men and women at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. sharing his testimony as a recovering addict to inspire others.

As a finalist, the NFL will donate $10,000 to the Darren Waller Foundation, who's mission is to equip youth to avoid and overcome addiction while also providing recovery services. The foundation has raised over $600,000 in the past year for in-patient and intensive outpatient care, as well as aftercare to 38 individuals suffering from addiction.

"I am committed to using my platform and personal experience as a recovering addict to serve those struggling with addiction," Waller said in October. "If one person hears my story and it positively influences their choices, that's reason enough for me to keep sharing."

The other finalists along with Waller are Damar Hamlin, Jonathan Jones, Devin White and Charles Leno Jr. The winner will be announced during Super Bowl LVII week in Arizona.