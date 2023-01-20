Darren Waller named finalist for NFLPA's Alan Page Community Award

Jan 20, 2023 at 01:22 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Waller_v1thumb_012023

The NFL Players Association has namedDarren Waller a finalist for the Alan Page Community Award, an annual honor that recognizes one player for their outstanding community service in their team city and/or hometown.

The tight end is nominated for the award after previously having been named the Week 4 NFLPA Community MVP. Waller spoke with nearly 400 service men and women at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. sharing his testimony as a recovering addict to inspire others.

As a finalist, the NFL will donate $10,000 to the Darren Waller Foundation, who's mission is to equip youth to avoid and overcome addiction while also providing recovery services. The foundation has raised over $600,000 in the past year for in-patient and intensive outpatient care, as well as aftercare to 38 individuals suffering from addiction.

"I am committed to using my platform and personal experience as a recovering addict to serve those struggling with addiction," Waller said in October. "If one person hears my story and it positively influences their choices, that's reason enough for me to keep sharing."

The other finalists along with Waller are Damar Hamlin, Jonathan Jones, Devin White and Charles Leno Jr. The winner will be announced during Super Bowl LVII week in Arizona.

Two Raiders have previously won the award: Nnamdi Asomugha (2010) and Gene Upshaw (1980).

Related Content

news

Las Vegas Raiders partner with Make-A-Wish to assist in fulfilling wishes

The Raiders hosted six children and their families for two-day experiences that included an exclusive tour of HQ, watching practice and an opportunity to meet players and dine in the team meal room.

news

Raiderettes continue giving back to the community

Raiderettes Danielle, Kennedy, Kristina and Kylee were joined by Raiders Alumnus and Utah native Barry Sims in recently visiting a children's hospital and lifting spirits of its young patients.

news

Raiders host holiday party at Allegiant Stadium for valley-area children

Guests received an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium including the team's locker room, where they were surprised with holiday gifts that were presented by the Raiders players.

news

'Big Dawg' Rolle receives Las Vegas Raiders' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The league's newly established award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization.

news

Raiders' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee AJ Cole hosts community event

Previous Raiders WPMOY nominees joined Cole and Liberty High students for a flag football game.

news

Raiders, Smith's take Las Vegas families on 'Holiday Huddle' shopping spree

Raiders rookies Brittain Brown, Luke Masterson, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Raiders Alumnus Roy Hart and Raiderette Katsura, along with Raiders and Smith's staffs, were on hand to support this cause.

news

How a Special Olympics flag football game helped AJ Cole view the game from a different lens

The Raiders' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee partnered with Special Olympics Nevada to host a co-ed flag football game at a local high school on Tuesday.

news

AJ Cole doesn't take the platform he's been given for granted

The Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is thankful for "the opportunity to serve" the Southern Nevada community.

news

AJ Cole named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Cole demonstrates consistency in positive character and models a lifestyle of giving back as he continues to advance efforts and make an impactful mark in the community.

news

Raiders again engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop

Matthew Butler and Sam Webb visited students from Grant Sawyer Middle School in Las Vegas to participate in a workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music.

news

Kicks with a Cause: Raiders lacing up for annual My Cause My Cleats campaign

In Week 13, the Raiders will wear uniquely designed cleats based on their favorite charities and nonprofits.

Advertising