Davante Adams brings his annual youth football camp to Las Vegas for the first time

This was Adams' first football camp in his new home of Southern Nevada, giving the Silver and Black fanbase a chance to see him before he suits up in Allegiant Stadium. He's usually hosts football camps in his hometown of Palo Alto, California.

"When I go back home, it's a lot of the kids that I've worked with that are from my hometown," said Adams. "I've been around them a lot but it's great to see new faces, meet some new kids and I'm sure these same kids and a few more will be at next year's camp. It's been fun, even from the parents, the vibrations I've been getting from them is fantastic. Everyone is excited for me to be here and I'm as equally excited to see them."

When Adams started scouting out local high schools to host the camp, Marcus Teal, head football coach at Spring Valley High School, jumped at the opportunity. He told Raiders.com that he immediately knew the impact it would have not only on the school's football program, but the Las Vegas community. According to him, the decision was "a no-brainer."

"I think it means to the world, especially to these young kids. ... To have a NFL team in this city and having players come out and give back to the community," said Teal. "They show their faces and let these guys see them in a different light. Of course, they're going to see them on TV and see them on the field, but to have him out here giving up his time to play football with the kids in every group – he hasn't missed one group yet.