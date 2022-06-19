Davante Adams brings his annual youth football camp to Las Vegas for the first time

Jun 19, 2022 at 02:53 PM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

On a rare 78 degree Saturday morning in June, Davante Adams vibrantly jogged across Spring Valley High School's football field.

With a pep in his step donning the Raiders' signature all black look – he played more quarterback than he did receiver, tossing Hail Mary's left and right to crowds of exuberant campers at different stations.

The All-Pro receiver, who demands a lot of attention from NFL defenses, somehow was able to inconspicuously make his way around his own football camp among the Las Vegas community. According to FlexWork Sports Management, over 800 campers, coaches, parents and media members were in attendance.

"It's amazing coming out here and seeing all these kids and seeing how many signed up," said Adams. "Just how many people are committed and support me already in this community, I feel like it's my obligation to pour back into this community the same way I do where I'm from."

This was Adams' first football camp in his new home of Southern Nevada, giving the Silver and Black fanbase a chance to see him before he suits up in Allegiant Stadium. He's usually hosts football camps in his hometown of Palo Alto, California.

"When I go back home, it's a lot of the kids that I've worked with that are from my hometown," said Adams. "I've been around them a lot but it's great to see new faces, meet some new kids and I'm sure these same kids and a few more will be at next year's camp. It's been fun, even from the parents, the vibrations I've been getting from them is fantastic. Everyone is excited for me to be here and I'm as equally excited to see them."

When Adams started scouting out local high schools to host the camp, Marcus Teal, head football coach at Spring Valley High School, jumped at the opportunity. He told Raiders.com that he immediately knew the impact it would have not only on the school's football program, but the Las Vegas community. According to him, the decision was "a no-brainer."

"I think it means to the world, especially to these young kids. ... To have a NFL team in this city and having players come out and give back to the community," said Teal. "They show their faces and let these guys see them in a different light. Of course, they're going to see them on TV and see them on the field, but to have him out here giving up his time to play football with the kids in every group – he hasn't missed one group yet.

"I think it means the world to them and it's going to show a whole lot to our community and be a big asset to it."

Related Content

news

Raiders host Nike 11-On high school football event at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

Over 200 Southern Nevada student-athletes representing eight Southern Nevada high schools got the exclusive opportunity to perform on the same practice field as the Las Vegas Raiders.

news

Las Vegas Raiders hold 'Neon Nights Pediatric Prom' at Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center

A select group of teens who are currently undergoing cancer treatment, are in remission or have been diagnosed with other life-threatening illnesses were invited to a special prom at Raiders HQ.

news

Raiders honor four Las Vegas educators during Teacher Appreciation Week

The Las Vegas Raiders honored four deserving Clark County School District educators for their efforts inside the classroom and in the Southern Nevada community.

news

A Commitment to Change and Diversity: NFL, Raiders host Las Vegas leaders, educators for Social Justice Roundtable

The day before the 2022 Draft, the league held an open dialogue conversation at Allegiant Stadium on how to best help the Southern Nevada community.

news

Raider Nation shows up and shows out for first round of NFL Draft

'Why wouldn't you want to come to Vegas for the draft?' said Joe Toscano, a Raider fan for more than 30 years.

news

Five years in the making: How the NFL, Las Vegas worked to bring the draft to the desert

The NFL Draft in Las Vegas is on pace to be even bigger than it was when it was postponed in 2020 due to the global pandemic.

news

Raiders engage in community activities around NFL Draft in Las Vegas

In addition to serving as the host NFL team, the Raiders are planning additional unique local programming as part of the organization's ongoing commitment to the residents of Southern Nevada.

news

Raiders join in National School Breakfast Week celebration

Raider Rusher and mascots Daisy the Cow and Sporky from the Dairy Council of Nevada joined students for breakfast to highlight the importance of school morning meals.

news

Raiders participate in Nevada Reading Week

AJ Cole and Kenyan Drake visited classrooms at John C. Bass Elementary School, where they read books to over 300 students and encouraged them to continue reading outside the classroom.

news

Raiders commemorate Black History Month through virtual panel discussion

The panel included Raiders Senior Advisor Marcel Reece, tackle Brandon Parker, linebacker K.J. Wright and 25 middle school scholars from Democracy Prep at the Agassi Campus.

news

Raiders support The Trevor Project with $100,000 donation

The team is matching the pledge made by defensive end Carl Nassib last summer after he became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.

Advertising