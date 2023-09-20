Davante Adams surprises grandmother on CBS' 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

One thing that's clear is that Bettie was a Raiders fan long before Adams joined the team. The receiver showed off Bettie's den that was covered in Raiders memorabilia with black curtains, along with family photos. That was his exclusive spot to sleep in his grandmother's house from seventh to 11th grade. He also took the show's host Nischelle Turner to Jack Farrell Park, where he began playing sports and previously donated fitness equipment.