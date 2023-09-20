Davante Adams surprises grandmother on CBS' 'Secret Celebrity Renovation'

Davante Adams is a household name for what he does on Sundays. Now he takes on the challenge of trading a football for a paint roller.
On the newest episode of CBS' 'Secret Celebrity Renovation,' Adams returns home to East Palo Alto, California, to help upgrade his grandmother's home. Bettie, Adams' grandmother, played a big role in raising the All-Pro receiver. Adams got his hands dirty during the renovation – painting walls, moving furniture and tearing down cabinets all to give back to his grandmother who has always supported him.
One thing that's clear is that Bettie was a Raiders fan long before Adams joined the team. The receiver showed off Bettie's den that was covered in Raiders memorabilia with black curtains, along with family photos. That was his exclusive spot to sleep in his grandmother's house from seventh to 11th grade. He also took the show's host Nischelle Turner to Jack Farrell Park, where he began playing sports and previously donated fitness equipment.
The episode airs Friday, Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. PT on CBS or stream on Paramount+. Check out an exclusive clip below.